Drake prop bets stealing all the attention ahead of Game 6

Drake and his boisterous, polarizing antics have taken over the Eastern Conference Finals, and sports betting sites apparently want in on the action.

With the Raptors just one win away from their first trip to the NBA Finals in franchise history, much of the basketball world’s attention is still fixated on the Toronto rapper, who has taken on the role of Spike Lee north of the border.

Like it or not, the “In My Feelings” singer has made his presence felt in this series, and sports betting sites such as Bovada want to give you the chance to cash in on all things Drizzy in Game 6.

The big bet appears to be on whether Drake will give Raptors coach Nick Nurse another quick shoulder massage on the sidelines, like he did in Game 4. The odds on Drake keeping his hands to himself are currently set at +225, while odds on Drake touching Nurse during the game are set at -350.

But the prop bets don’t stop there. Fans can place bets on just about anything involving Drake in Game 6, including whether or not Giannis Antetokounmpo speaks to Drake, the NBA publicly warning Drake about his on-court behaviour, Drake being removed by security, and Drake wearing a hoodie.

Some of these bets you might consider a layup, like whether or not Drake’s name will be mentioned by the NBA on TNT crew during halftime. Oddshark currently has odds on a Yes bet set at +200.

Things you can bet on for tonight's Bucks/Raptors game:



◾️ Will Drake touch Nick Nurse?

◾️ Will Giannis speak to Drake?

◾️ Will Drake be removed by security? pic.twitter.com/OCXfAnpiKN — Yahoo Sports (@YahooSports) May 25, 2019

Considering that Bucks coach Mike Budelholzer was fairly vocal about Drake’s antics, and that the NBA is likely well aware of the complaints, it’s fair to assume that the rapper might tone things down in Game 6.

But for those who were already sick of Drake on the sidelines, it might be best to just get used to it. Drizzy has never been one to shy away from the attention and he’s not about to start now with his hometown Raptors on the brink of making history.

