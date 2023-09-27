Drake Pays Tribute to the Late Takeoff — 'One of My First Brothers in Atlanta' — During Concert

"I just wanted to say while I’m in here, rest in peace to our brother Takeoff," said Drake during his It's All a Blur Tour stop at State Farm Arena

Nearly a year after Takeoff's unexpected and tragic death, Drake is remembering the Migos rapper's legacy.

During his It's All a Blur Tour shows at State Farm Arena in Atlanta on Monday, the "Take Care" performer took a moment to pay tribute to the late Takeoff, who was shot and killed outside of a Houston bowling alley at age 28 on Nov. 1, 2022.

"One of the first things I ever did in Atlanta was I hopped on the remix to this song called 'Versace,' right?" said Drake, 36, on stage, according to fan-filmed footage. In 2013, the Toronto rapper joined Migos for a new version of the group's debut single "Versace," helping the track debut on the Billboard Hot 100 — marking a first in the trio's career.

"I just wanted to say while I'm in here, rest in peace to our brother Takeoff," Drake added during the show. "That's one of my first brothers in Atlanta."

Following their "Versace" remix, the rappers teamed up for the 2018 hit "Walk It Talk It" and embarked on a co-headlining tour the same year — appropriately called Aubrey & the Three Migos Tour. Since then, Drake's continued to work with the members of Migos on multiple other songs.

When Takeoff (whose real name was Kirsnick Khari Ball) died last year, the "God's Plan" rapper paid tribute to his collaborator by performing at his official Celebration of Life at State Farm Arena. He also shared a video of them performing together on stage alongside a heartfelt caption.

"I got the best memories of all of us seeing the world together and bringing light to every city we touch," wrote Drake alongside the image on Instagram at the time. "That's what I'll focus on for now 😔 rest easy space man."

Earlier this year, Takeoff's fellow Migos members Quavo and Offset reunited on stage for the first time since 2022 for a performance of the hit "Bad and Boujee" in tribute to the late rapper at the 2023 BET Awards.

Both performers each posted to their Instagrams following the ceremony, with Quavo writing, "For the Rocket ❤️‍🩹🚀 #RocketPower🚀" while Offset said, "Do this s--- for the fam cuz this s--- bigger than me #LL🚀."



