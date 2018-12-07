Drake now has a locker with the Toronto Raptors

Typically, stalls in a locker room are reserved for members of a team. That statement shouldn’t be shocking and makes a lot of sense. If you play for an NBA team, you get to store your stuff inside your facility’s locker room. Nothing new.

It appears the Toronto Raptors have made a fitting and well-liked exception to the rules.

No, he doesn’t play for the Raptors, but Drake, the team’s global ambassador, has a spot inside the club’s locker room.

Drake has a spot inside the Toronto Raptors locker room. (Photo by Vaughn Ridley/Getty Images)

Despite Danny Green loving the fact that Drizzy has his own spot, he does have one issue with the locker.

“We’ve had space for him so he got his own locker. K-Low, Kyle Lowry, he’s got the juice, he made the push to give him the locker which is right next to his,” Green said on the Inside the Green Room podcast. “I just don’t like the way it’s spelt right now, like it’s not really, it’s spelt swagless.”

You know, I agree with Green. It is a creative concept itself giving a locker room to the city’s most influential hip-hop artist, so why not get creative with the name plate? I’m actually going to take it one step further.

6 Man, Champagne Papi, and Jimmy Brooks are all names that I’d like to propose which offer a little more creativity than just ‘The Boy.’

