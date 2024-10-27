Drake Maye injury update: Patriots QB ruled out vs. Jets with head injury

New England Patriots quarterback Drake Maye suffered a head injury in the second quarter against the New York Jets in Week 8.

The rookie quarterback exited the game and entered the blue medical tent on the Patriots sideline with an apparent head injury. He was listed as questionable to return.

Maye was making his third NFL start today, a matchup vs. the Jets. At the time of his injury, Maye was ripping up the Jets on the ground, with 46 rushing yards. He was 3-of-6 passing for 23 yards in the matchup.

Here's the latest on the Patriots' quarterback's status:

Drake Maye injury update

Drake Maye exited the game early in the second quarter, with 13:45 on the clock. After exiting the blue tent, he went to the locker room.

At the half, head coach Jerod Mayo announced that Maye would not return to the game.

Initially, the Patriots announced Maye as questionable to return.

Patriots injury update: QB Drake Maye (head) is questionable to return. pic.twitter.com/vZooAW1zLV — New England Patriots (@Patriots) October 27, 2024

The Patriots were leading 7-6 at the time of his injury. Maye scrambled out of the pocket and attempted to slide. On his way to the ground, linebacker Jamien Sherwood dove toward Maye from behind and hit him in the back of the helmet.

Here’s that hit Drake Maye took to the head.#Patriots pic.twitter.com/R1EL4B0L7a — Henry McKenna (@henrycmckenna) October 27, 2024

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Drake Maye injury update: Patriots QB ruled out vs. Jets