Drake London and Amon-Ra St. Brown both broke out the viral TD celebration from Incarnate Word’s Jalen Walthall

They say that imitation is the highest form of flattery. So, with that in mind, Incarnate Word wide receiver Jalen Walthall should be pumped to see his celebration make multiple appearances on NFL Sunday.

The junior receiver at the FCS school went viral on Saturday for celebrating his 50-yard touchdown grab with a headstand that rolled into a somersault of sorts. It was creative enough for Walthall's celebration to get picked up on prominent sports accounts all over social media. And some NFL receivers clearly took notice when it came to Week 9's games.

It happened twice!

First, Falcons receiver Drake London broke out the celebration after his catch against the Cowboys. London was hurt on the touchdown grab but still managed to do the celebration before leaving the game.

Another angle of the Drake London snag!



In the late slate, Lions receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown did his version of the celebration after a touchdown against the Packers.

We could be looking at the start of a new celebration trend.

