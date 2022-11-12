Drake, Justin Bieber, Cardi B & More Honor Takeoff at Celebration of Life in Atlanta

ATLANTA, GEORGIA - NOVEMBER 11: *EXCLUSIVE COVERAGE* Drake speaks onstage during Takeoff's Celebration of Life at State Farm Arena on November 11, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for TVG); ATLANTA, GEORGIA - NOVEMBER 11: *EXCLUSIVE COVERAGE* Cardi B and Offset attend Takeoff's Celebration of Life at State Farm Arena on November 11, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for TVG); ATLANTA, GEORGIA - NOVEMBER 11: *EXCLUSIVE COVERAGE* Justin Bieber performs onstage during Takeoff's Celebration of Life at State Farm Arena on November 11, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for TVG)

Thousands of fans and loved ones filled in Atlanta's State Farm Arena on Friday to honor Kirsnick Khari Ball, the late rapper known to the world as Takeoff.

One-third of iconic hip-hop trio Migos, Takeoff was shot and killed on Nov. 1 at age 28, outside of a Houston bowling alley. Ten days later, many of his peers and family members — including Quavo, Offset, Cardi B, Justin Bieber, and Drake — paid tribute to his legacy through performances and personal reflections at his official Celebration of Life, as they continue to grieve the loss of an Atlanta great.

The event, available to all Georgia residents who secured free tickets, started at 1 p.m. ET and included scripture readings, personal reflections, performances, and a moment of payer, as Pastor Jesse Curney III of the family's New Mercies Christian Church delivered Takeoff's eulogy, according to an official release from a Migos rep. The family has been members of the church for 18 years.

Speakers at the event included Drake, Quavo and Offset, as well as Pierre "P" Thomas and manager Kevin "Coach K" Lee of Migos' Quality Control label. Quavo, who is Takeoff's uncle, joined other family members as a pallbearer.

Yolanda Adams, Byron Cage, Chloe Bailey, and Justin Bieber performed at the celebration, where the latter played a reported acoustic version of his track "Ghost." Bieber has a long history collaborating with Migos, dating back to the early unreleased track "Looking for You," up to "What You See," a recent track of 2021's Culture III. His song "Ghost," as he previously stated in a commercial he made with Dolby Atmos, is about overcoming grief. Other attendees included City Girls, Lil Yachty, Teyana Taylor, YG, and Mustard.

The capacity crowd of 21,000 people was greeted by a large sign outside the arena that read "Celebrating the life of Takeoff," before they were required to lock their phones in Yondr bags before entering. Photos, videos, and members of the press were not permitted inside the arena, although a Getty photographer snapped some official shots of the event.

"There are no words or sentiments conveyed that could aptly encompass the love so many had for him and the impact he made on this world," his official obituary, provided by a rep, reads. "Takeoff would want the world to see the light in what he created and keep lifting each other up and supporting the creations people put into the world. He's now up with there with the stars he loved so much and remains in all our ethers on a daily basis, living on through his music and the love he brought to so many."

Loved ones are encouraging fans to consider donating to The Rocket Foundation, a charity honoring Takeoff's legacy that intends "to support programs which are saving lives through proven, community-based solutions to prevent gun violence." The charity's first round of funding will go toward the Community Justice Action Fund, H.O.P.E. Hustlers, Live Free, and Offenders Alumni Association.

Meek Mill, another collaborator, couldn't attend but shared condolences on Twitter Friday. "Rip to TAKE OFF .. I barely believe in this shit we living in…. Prayers to your mother, family and the whole QC! You change to rules for sure my boy! 🙏🏾🙏🏾 and I apologize for missing your funeral 🤲🏾 ima forever rep y'all boys!"

After the ceremony Friday, Cardi B shared some words on Instagram, as a fan, friend, and extended family member of Takeoff. While she wrote that she's "heartbroken," Cardi added that she's grateful for the memories they shared as friends. The musician has collaborated with Migos on several occasions, notably on their Billboard No. 6 hit "MotorSport" alongside Nicki Minaj.

"The emptiness your brothers are feeling is unbearable and I pray that you give Offset , Quavo, and your friends and family the strength to keep going as they are trying to cope with this loss. I believe that angels send signs and beautiful dreams to loved ones to assure them that they're watching them and they're okay and happy…send your mom some of those 🙏🏽. "