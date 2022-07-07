Drake and Jeff Bezos Bond Over Their Humble Beginnings: 'Started from the Bottom Now We're Here'

BreAnna Bell
·2 min read
Drake and Jeff Bezos have a few things in common — including respect for how far they've come.

The rapper, 35, and the Amazon founder and executive chairman, 58, took a trip down memory lane on Wednesday when Drake posted a set of throwback pictures on Instagram — one of a younger version of himself and the other of Bezos at a desk in his primitive Amazon office before it became the powerful shopping hub it is today.

In the first picture, Drake looked back at the camera as he stood in front of a door marked 1503. According to Complex, the doorway belongs to an old apartment at 15 Fort York in Toronto, Canada, where Drake and his friend Noah "40" Shebib recorded most of his work for his mixtape So Far Gone.

The "Way 2 Sexy" rapper references 15 Fort York in his song "Know Yourself."

"Gotta start somewhere," Drake captioned the photos.

In the comments section, Bezos responded to the post with a reference to another of Drake's hit songs. "Started from the bottom now we're here," he wrote back.

Last week, Drake — who released his album Honestly, Nevermind in June — joined The Backstreet Boys on stage in his hometown of Toronto, Canada, for a performance of their iconic hit "I Want it That Way," which was captured and shared online by a fan in attendance.

"At 13 years old, I had a bar mitzvah, and at my bar mitzvah, for the first time in my life, this girl I was in love with came up to me while one of the greatest songs in the world was playing, and she asked me if I would dance with her," Drake said, sharing why the song was so special to him with the audience.

"It was the first time I ever felt acknowledged, and it was the first time I ever felt like, you know, I had a shot at being cool," he continued.

Drake then playfully teased, "If she can see me now, you know what I'm talking about?"

