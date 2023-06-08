Drake, J Hus Bring Summer Dance Vibes on ‘Who Told You’

drake-j-hus - Credit: Prince Williams/Wireimage/Getty Images; Burak Cingi/Redferns/Getty Images

Drake knows a new girl will bring trouble — but he’ll enjoy her company anyway. On Thursday, J Hus released his song “Who Told You” featuring Drake over sweet summery Afroswing bop.

“I know the vibes, I know the vibes/You’re the one, girl, stop rollin’ eyes,” Drake raps. “I find love and it slowly dies/So Lilah Pi, don’t make my eye cry.” Later in the song, Drake also refers to his own song “Controlla,” as he raps: “Let me hold your controller, I’m not one of the controllin’ guys.”

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

More from Rolling Stone

J Hus opens the track with his soothing vocals over the soft sound of a keyboard as he questions: “Who told you bad man don’t dance?”

After the song’s release, Drake celebrated Pi’s birthday on Instagram. “More life to the gyal that’s impossible to duplicate. My inspo, my confidant, my best mate, my heart @lilahpi,” he wrote. “Happy birthday.”

J Hus, for his part, shared a video of himself hearing Drake’s verse on his track for the “first time” as he’s seen singing along to his track with a wide smile.

Drake teased the collaboration the day prior by previewing some of the song’s lyrics on Instagram stories: “Trouble is here tmrw.”

The P2J-produced track comes several weeks after J Hus dropped “It’s Crazy” off his forthcoming LP, Don’t Say Militancy. For his part, Drake dropped “Search & Rescue” and joined Popcaan on “We Caa Done” earlier this year. He also dropped LP Her Loss with 21 Savage.

Best of Rolling Stone

Click here to read the full article.