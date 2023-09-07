How is Drake involved in Top Boy?

The final season of Top Boy just dropped on Netflix and if you’re anything like us, you’ve already binge-watched the entire thing. The drama follows notorious drug dealers Sully (Kane Robinson) and Dushane (Ashley Walters) and the crime, violence and murder that surrounds them.

The series first aired on Channel 4 in 2011, but did you know that rapper Drake helped in reviving the series for Netflix? Here’s everything we know Drake’s involvement in Top Boy.

Top Boy first aired on Channel 4 for eight episodes between 2011 and 2013, with Kane Robinson and Ashley Walters starring as Sully and Dushane (you can watch those episodes under Top Boy: Summerhouse on Netflix!).

But, fans were disappointed to learn that Top Boy wouldn’t initially be returning after the second season, including Drake.

He then took to Instagram to start posting about the series to his millions of followers and shared interest in reviving the show for more seasons, which resulted in Netflix picking up Top Boy and Drake serving as executive producer.

Micheal Ward, who played Jamie in seasons three and four, told Cosmopolitan UK: “[Drake] supports us in terms of promoting the show and letting people know about it because his reach, as well as Netflix’s reach, is just global.

“It really helps to allow audiences that we’ve never really been in tap with before to have access to this,” he added.

Is Drake in Top Boy season 5?

While fans have been waiting for Drake to make a cameo in the hit series, especially due to his acting role in Degrassi: The Next Generation, he sadly does not appear in the new season of Top Boy.

Maybe he’ll cameo in a potential spin-off series!

Top Boy is streaming on Netflix now.



