Drake Hilariously Pokes Fun at His Dad's Tattoo of His Face: 'Why You Do Me Like This'

LAS VEGAS, NV - MAY 21: Dennis Graham and Drake attend the 2017 Billboard Music Awards at T-Mobile Arena on May 21, 2017 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Chris Polk/BBMA2017/Getty Images for DCP)

Chris Polk/BBMA2017/Getty

Drake is having a laugh with his dad!

On Sunday, the "God's Plan" rapper hilariously poked fun at dad Dennis Graham's tattoo of his face nearly five years after he inked the portrait on his arm.

"I was just sitting here thinking why you do me like this we family 😂😂😂," Drake captioned a close-up shot of his dad's tattoo in an Instagram post.

RELATED: Drake's Sweetest Family Moments, Featuring His Son Adonis

Graham played along with the joke in the comment section, first writing, "I love you ❤️😘💕 and miss you," before adding in another comment: "Hahaha I had 16 people to try and straighten this out,they're hurting me 🤦🏽‍♂️🤦🏽‍♂️🤦🏽‍♂️🤦🏽‍♂️🤦🏽‍♂️🤦🏽‍♂️😂😂😂😂😂❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️."

Graham first revealed the tattoo of his son's face on his arm in 2017 after getting it done by artist Money Mike.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

"Had the honor and privilege of tattooing @champagnepapi fathers portrait on the man himself @therealdennisg thank you again Dennis for the hospitality and for letting me do this for ya. CHUUUCH!" Mike wrote in part on his website at the time.

RELATED: Drake Shares Sweet Throwback Photo Hugging Taylor Swift

Last year, the "One Dance" artist – who has quite the collection of ink himself – added another piece of artwork to his arm, paying tribute to Off-White fashion designer Virgil Abloh, who died after privately battling cancer for two years. He was 41 years old.

The Canadian rapper appeared on Los Angeles-based tattoo artist Ganga Tattoo's Instagram account in December, showing off new ink.

"A remembrance of the great Virgil Abloh done on Drake," the caption read.

The image showed a man from the back in the process of throwing a paper airplane, with attention paid to the details of his clothing and even the shadow he cast.

Ganga Tattoo's post tagged Drake, the IG account for Abloh, as well as the corporate accounts for Louis Vuitton and Off-White, where Abloh worked as an artistic director and designer.