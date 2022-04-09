Drake Gives Sneak Peek at Potential Nike Zoom Flight 95 Collab

Following his Hot Step Air Terra, it seems Drake has another Nike collaboration on the way. The musician was recently spotted wearing a never-before-seen sneaker that could potentially be another NOCTA release.

Drake took his son Adonis to a Toronto Raptors game, where he wore a futuristic style sneaker that seems to take inspiration from the Nike Zoom Flight 95. The midsoles are highlighted with curvy design elements, accompanying the black upper with carbon fiber mid-foot plates. The Swoosh appears in white on the laterals, while the sneakers are complete with a translucent outsole.

Nothing has been confirmed so far, but stay tuned as we learn more about the potential NOCTA sneakers.

