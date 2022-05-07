Drake and Future Are Medieval 'Toxic Kings' in New Game of Thrones -Inspired Music Video

Hattie Lindert
·2 min read

Drake and Future are back with another collaboration, and have clearly watched their fair share of Game of Thrones.

In the new music video for "WAIT FOR U," a track featuring Drake and Nigerian singer Tems off Future's latest album I NEVER LIKED YOU, the rappers channel medieval knights protecting their queens while sharing verses about their past heartbreaks.

The video, directed by Director X, opens with a shot of an ancient-looking leather book with "The Tale of The Toxic King" written on the cover in calligraphy. As the pages magically flutter open, the viewer is drawn into Future's world.

RELATED: Jack Harlow Announces Album Tracklist — with Features from Justin Timberlake and Drake!

"Once upon a time, there was a toxic king, who was going to war and leaving his queen behind," a narrator explains as the beat leads in and Future begins to sing to the fair maiden he's headed off to protect.

Drake and Future Channel Medieval Kings In New 'WAIT FOR U' Music Video. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rP09GUQFDFk

Future feat. Drake & Tems - WAIT FOR U

As the scenes cut between Future mid-battle and a celebratory feast back at his castle, he raps about how leaving his favorite woman is harder than anything, but she has to trust him when they're apart. "I can hear your tears when they drop over the phone / Get mad at yourself 'cause you can't leave me alone / Gossip, bein' messy, that ain't what we doin'."

Drake then enters the scene as a knight on horseback, wearing shining armor and a fur cape. When he comes upon a maiden being chased through the woods by two men, he jumps off his horse and prepares to fight, all while rapping about how his career keeps him from love.

RELATED: Drake and Son Adonis Sit Courtside at Raptors vs. 76ers Game in Hometown Toronto

"Yeah, I been trappin' 'round the world / I sit on my balcony and wonder how you feelin' / I got a career that takes my time away from women / I cannot convince you that I love you for a livin'," he raps as he engages in a sword fight with the woman's attackers.

The Certified Lover Boy rapper, 35, and High Off Life artist, 38, previously collaborated on the 2015 album What a Time to Be Alive, which featured radio hits like "Jumpman" and "Big Rings."

I NEVER LIKED YOU has a star-studded list of guests, including Kanye West, Gunna, and Young Thug. Drake also features on the album's penultimate track, "I'M ON ONE."

Though Drake himself hasn't released new music since last year's CLB, a cryptic recent Instagram post had some fans wondering if he has another collaboration of his own on the way.

