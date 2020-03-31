Drake shares first photos of his two-year-old son Adonis

Drake is doing some self-reflection during quarantine amid the coronavirus pandemic.

While the rapper tested negative for COVID-19, he’s self-isolating and, as a result, misses his nearest and dearest. So he shared an emotional post about how he’s been using this time to connect to his “inner light” — and shared several photos of his 2-year-old son, Adonis Graham, for the very first time.

Drake (real name Aubrey Drake Graham) wrote that “what is most important” right now, is looking inside yourself and connecting “to the people and things that bring you a lot of joy.”

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Read more: Judge Rinder refuses to pay for private coronavirus test

By example, he shared five photos of Adonis, the child he fathered with Sophie Brussaux – as well as a photo of his parents.

He urged his fans that “when the mind starts to move into overthinking or fear, shift your attention right away to something bright,” referring to his loved ones. “It doesn’t matter what has happened in the past or what is happening around us now, you can always make the choice to break free of the wheel of suffering and panic and open up to your own light.”

The posted ended with, “I love and miss my beautiful family and friends and I can’t wait for the joyful day when we are all able to reunite. Until then please keep your lights on.”

Drake with Adonis and Sophie Brussaux. (Screenshot: Drake via Instagram)

Drake shared five photos of his adorable son, whom he has never before shared photos of on social media. The little boy has blond curly hair and bright eyes. The child is seen in his dad’s arms along with his mother, a French artist, on the other side. Other photos show the tot playing in a toy car with a giant teddy bear as a passenger as well as having a snack.

The photo of Drake’s parents, Sandi and Dennis Graham, is undated, but they divorced when Drake was 5.

Story continues

The world didn’t know of Adonis’s existence until his rival, Pusha T, rapped about Drake having a love child on a Drake diss track, “The Story of Adidon,” in 2018. (Drake claims Pusha T learned of the child through Kanye West, whom he is also beefing with.)

Drake shared the first photos of son Adonis, now 2. (Screenshot: Drake via Instagram)

Drake confirmed he had a son on his own album Scorpion, released in June 2018. He rapped on “March 14” about meeting Brussaux, a former adult film star, only twice and said that he’d met his son, born eight months earlier, only once. On “Emotionless,” Drake sang, “I wasn’t hiding my kid from the world, I was hiding the world from my kid.”

Read more: Sam Smith changes album name due to coronavirus pandemic

Last December, Drake spoke about his son on Elliot Wilson and Brian “B.Dot” Miller’s Rap Radar podcast. He said he didn’t initially know that the child was his, saying, “To be honest with you, I did a DNA test for my son and it came back to us and it said the DNA test got ruined in transit and they couldn’t be 100 percent sure that that was my son or not. So, I was in a really weird pending situation where I didn’t want to go tell the world that that was my son and it wasn’t.”

According to TMZ, while Drake didn’t initially have a good relationship with Brussaux or the boy, that changed. He speaks to the child daily and sends private planes to mother and son so they can visit him wherever in the world he happens to be.