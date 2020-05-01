Drake Drops New Mixtape ‘Dark Lane Demo Tapes’

Click here to read the full article.

After teasing his new mixtape earlier in the day, Drake has finally given fans “Dark Lane Demo Tapes” on Thursday night.

The new mixtape features guest verses by rappers Playboi Carti, Future, Young Thug, Chris Brown and more. It includes his viral new track “Toose Slide,” which came out earlier in April, and “When to Say When” and “Chicago Freestyle,” which he dropped as a pair at the end of February. Other previously released tracks include “Desires” and “War.”

Drake’s longtime collaborator Noah “40” Shebib, Southside, Pi’erre Bourne and Plain Pat are among some of the producers credited on the album.

In his Instagram post from Thursday, the Canadian rapper teased that his next studio album will be released this summer.

“Also my 6th STUDIO ALBUM DROPPING SUMMER 2020!!! Lucky number 6,” he wrote.

2018’s “Scorpion” was Drake’s last major studio album. In June of 2019, he released an EP called “The Best in the World Pack,” and a couple months later in August he dropped his “Care Package” compilation album.

On last week’s Rolling Stones album chart, “Toosie Slide” was the No. 1 album for the second week in a row after knocking out The Weeknd’s “Blinding Lights.” The dance track had 239,000 song units and 26.6 million streams.

