Drake and DJ Khaled drop their first collab singles of 2020

Drake and DJ Khaled have teamed up to release “Pop Star” and “Greece,” two tracks taken from Khaled’s 12th upcoming studio album, “Khaled Khaled.”

This is not the first time the pair have collaborated together, the first being in 2011 for “I’m on One” and the most recent being in 2017 for “To the Max.”

Drake previewed the track back in May via Instagram Live after dropping “Dark Lane Demo Tapes,” the album that included the TikTok hit “Toosie Slide.” Unfortunately, “Dark Lane Demo Tapes” failed to crack the top of the album charts, breaking Drake’s nine-album No. 1 streak.

