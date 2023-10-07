Drake Did Not Clear Use Of “West End Girls” On His New Song “All The Parties,” Say Pet Shop Boys

Drake’s latest album For All the Dogs is, as usual, garnering much attention. It’s not all pure praise, however.

In a tweet today, the Pet Shop Boys allege the hip-hop superstar didn’t clear the use of lyrics from their catchy 1986 classic “West End Girls” for use in the track “All the Parties” on his new record.

More from Deadline

“Surprising to hear @Drake singing the chorus of ‘West End girls’ in the track ‘All the Parties’ on his new album,” reads the tweet from the band. “No credit given or permission requested.”

Surprising to hear @Drake singing the chorus of “West End girls” in the track “All the Parties” on his new album. No credit given or permission requested.#PetText #kobaltmusic #WestEndgirls #Drake #PetShopBoys pic.twitter.com/P5siIccTw9 — Pet Shop Boys (@petshopboys) October 6, 2023

Drake recites the song’s chorus about two minutes and forty seconds into the three minute and forty second song.

Story continues

Listen to “All the Parties” below.

It is, of course, not the first time a superstar came under fire for allegedly misappropriating a dance hit from yesteryear.

In 2022, there was a dustup between Beyoncé and the one-hit-wonder Right Said Fred over the use of a sample from that band’s 2007 earworm “I’m Too Sexy.”

Best of Deadline

Sign up for Deadline's Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

Click here to read the full article.