Drake Has Been Dating Johanna Leia for Several Months — and Reportedly Mentors Her Son

Drake has had a new boo in his life for some time.

Drake has been seeing influencer Johanna Leia — whom the rapper was spotted having dinner inside Dodgers Stadium last week — for several months, PEOPLE confirms.

TMZ, which was first to report the news, says Drake, 34, has formed a bond with her son Amari Bailey, who's set to head to UCLA as a basketball player in 2022, as he's mentored him on handling attention and pressure.

Leia's son (whom she shares with former NFL player Aaron Bailey) currently plays for Sierra Canyon High, where Drake had been previously spotted alongside Leia and Michael B. Jordan.

Last week, ABC7's helicopter spotted the rap star and Leia having dinner near the first base line after Drake made a donation to a Dodgers' foundation.

Over the weekend, Leia helped fuel the speculation of the two's relationship as she shared a video of herself on Instagram Story with Drake's song "Laugh No Cry Later" playing in the background.

Drake shares his son Adonis, 3, with his ex Sophie Brussaux.

Last month, Drake took his son — who seems to have an affinity for the sport as well — out to a Los Angeles Lakers game.

During a 2018 episode of LeBron James' unscripted HBO series The Shop, he raved about his "beautiful" child and how the then-1-year-old was "already in the pool shooting the basketball."

"I'm just excited," Drake said of fatherhood, adding that he's been drawing on "all of the things I've learned from and through my father and the incredible things I've learned through my mother about patience, about unconditional love."