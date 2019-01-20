Drake curses the Patriots, Chiefs, Rams and Saints with NFL playoff sweatshirt

LOS ANGELES, CA – DECEMBER 31: Drake attends The Mod Sèlection Champagne New Years Party Hosted By Drake And John Terzian at Delilah on December 31, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Vivien Killilea/Getty Images for The h.wood Group)

There is no escaping the Drake Curse.

The superstar rapper is known for his fluid sports fandom, and for cursing the teams he publicly supports. When a sports team is about to play an important game, Drake is always lurking, waiting to put on that team’s sweatshirt and publicly proclaim “Go team!” And that team goes on to lose that important game.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

But not this time. Drake has gotten the better of sports fans.

Drake dons a four-team NFL playoff sweatshirt in an attempt to break the infamous “Drake Curse.” (Instagram/@champagnepapi)

The Super Bowl has been cancelled 🤷‍♂️ (via @Drake) pic.twitter.com/VM8tUGrU9o — Yahoo Sports (@YahooSports) January 20, 2019





Drake is trying to break the Drake sports curse by wearing a sweatshirt supporting all four remaining NFL playoff teams. Considering his track record, he should be expecting cease & desist orders from the New England Patriots, Kansas City Chiefs, Los Angeles Rams, and New Orleans Saints at any moment now. All four teams have their conference championship games on Sunday, and the Drake Curse is the last thing they need.

The Drake Curse is no joke. Most recently he supported Alabama football, and they lost to Clemson in the national title game. An enterprising football fan even put together a handy graphic to show just how “successful” Drake has been over the history of his sports fandom.

Somebody get @Drake a Tom Brady jersey pic.twitter.com/T4EtDlkBqb — NFL Retweet (@NFLRT) January 8, 2019





Story continues

Drake’s record is undeniable. And while it may look like he’s broken the Drake Curse with this sweatshirt, the games haven’t been played yet. Who knows what could happen now that Drake’s sweatshirt has been released into the universe. Massive swarms of bees, all humming a Drake song, attack the field at each stadium? Thousands of gophers, all digging holes on each field that spell out “DRAKE,” that every player trips on? Hundreds of birds, all carrying that Drake sweatshirt, fly over each stadium and drop them on the players and fans, covering them in darkness?

Any of those, and many more ridiculous and unlikely scenarios, would be the realization of the Drake Curse. The power of the curse is so strong. What have you unleashed, Drake?

More from Yahoo Sports:

• Lakers’ Ball taken for X-rays in wheelchair after ankle injury

• Forde: Duke’s Williamson not interested in shutting it down for draft

• Iole: Pacquiao’s win over Broner turns talk toward Floyd rematch

• Hardy disqualified for ugly illegal knee in UFC debut

