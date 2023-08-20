Drake Catches Copy of His Book Fan Throws at Him on Stage: 'You're Lucky I'm Quick'

"I would've had to beat your a-- if that hit me in the face," the rapper said at his San Francisco concert

Drake almost had his nose in a book — literally.

Thanks to his quick reflexes, the 36-year-old rapper narrowly avoided a book to the face at his San Francisco concert on Friday night.

During the Chase Center show — the latest stop on the rapper’s It's All a Blur Tour with 21 Savage — an audience member tossed a copy of Drizzy’s own poetry book, Titles Ruin Everything, at the rapper mid-performance.

After ever-so-smoothly snatching the book from the air with a one-handed catch, the “One Dance” rapper responded to the fan who threw it.

“You're lucky I'm quick,” he told them. “I would've had to beat your a-- if that hit me in the face.”

The “God’s Plan” musician is no stranger to fielding fan-thrown objects on stage.

Since embarking on his current tour in early July, he has had phones, vapes and lots of bras chucked in his direction while performing.

Though he does not welcome most items on stage, the “Headlines” rapper has come to associate undergarments with a quality performance, expressing disappointment when the stage was braless during a recent show in Montreal, Canada.

"I would just like to say, before I go onto this next song, this is the first stage where I don't have no bras, and I'm deeply disappointed," Drake told the crowd, per fan-captured footage. "But don't start throwing shoes and phones and s---.”

He continued: "If you got a bra, though, just let me know that I still got it 'cause I feel like I might be having a bad show or something.”



At a recent concert, however, the star asked fans to keep their lingerie to themselves — at least while his 5-year-old son is present.

During his Los Angeles show on Aug. 12, Adonis attended one of his dad’s concerts for the first time, and Drake had one request for the audience.

Cole Burston/Getty Drake and his son Adonis in December 2022.

In fan-captured footage, he told the Kia Forum crowd: “Look, to be honest with you, I can’t talk about titties tonight in L.A. because my son is at the show for the first time. So we’ve got to keep this real PG tonight.”

“Y’all keep your bras on,” the rapper continued. “Throw them up here another night.”

Drake is only one of many artists who has experienced an unwanted — and dangerous — uptick in fan-thrown objects at concerts.

Harry Styles, Kelsea Ballerini, Kid Cudi and Pink have all had objects hurled at them mid-performance. Bebe Rexha required stitches after she was struck in the face by a fan’s phone.

Artists including Billie Eilish, Tim McGraw and Adele have addressed the potentially dangerous trend, asking their fans to cease throwing things on stage.

“Have you noticed how people are forgetting f---ing show etiquette at the moment,” Adele said at a July concert, per a fan-filmed video.

“People are throwing s--- on stage. Have you seen that?" the "Easy on Me" singer asked the crowd before joking: “I f------ dare you. I dare you throw something at me. I’ll f------ kill you.”

