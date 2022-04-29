Drake cashes $335,000 betting slip when Falcons make Drake London NFL draft's first WR

Drake eyed the lucrative betting opportunities of the NFL draft and pounced, collecting $335,000 Thursday when the Atlanta Falcons made USC’s Drake London the first wide receiver chosen.

"Drake betting on Drake just feels right," the sports-loving rapper wrote on a screenshot of his bet shared on Instagram.

Beyond picking his namesake, Drake capitalized on the Falcons ironically using the No. 8 pick to replace their No. 1 receiver Calvin Ridley, who is suspended for the coming season because of his online betting activities.

The 6-foot-5 London was picked two spots ahead of the second wide receiver, Ohio State’s Garrett Wilson, who went No. 10 to the New York Jets. Another Buckeye receiver, Chris Olave, went No. 11 to the Saints.

Alabama wide receiver Jameson Williams went No. 12 to the New York Jets after tearing a knee ligament during the NCAA national championship game.

Drake placed his $100,000 bet on Valentine’s Day through the offshore betting company Stake.com, which is based in Curacao. Drake revealed a collaboration with Stake March 4 by sharing a video to his 39.4 million Twitter followers.

London was thrilled to be selected by the Falcons, saying on stage he believes his “play-making abilities” likely swayed the team to pursue him rather than address its obvious void at quarterback after trading Matt Ryan.

London said he looks forward to providing a type of “twin towers” receiving attack with tight end Kyle Pitts, who the Falcons selected in the first round of last year’s draft.

