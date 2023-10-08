Drake calls out 'weirdos' discussing Millie Bobby Brown friendship in 'For All the Dogs'

Drake's eighth studio album "For All the Dogs" has made a splash for its sneak disses and pop culture references.

On the track "Another Late Night," the Canadian rapper, 36, name-drops Millie Bobby Brown, 19, and references the controversy surrounding their friendship and "weirdos" who mention their 17-year age difference in the comments section of his social media.

"Weirdos in my comments talkin' 'bout some Millie Bobby, look," he raps in a verse. "Bring them jokes up to the gang, we get to really flockin' / Or send a finger to your mama in some FedEx boxes / Open up that (expletive), it's jaw droppin', really shockin.' "

Drake addressed "weirdos" referencing his relationship with Millie Bobby Brown.

Drake received backlash in 2018 after the "Stranger Things" star, then 14, revealed she considered the rapper "a great friend and a great role model" who would also lend her advice about boys.

"I love him. I met him in Australia, and he’s honestly so fantastic," Brown told Access Hollywood at the 2018 Emmys. "We just texted each other the other day and he was like, ‘I miss you so much,’ and I was like, ‘I miss you more.’ He’s great."

Several people on X, formerly Twitter, accused the "Slime You Out" rapper of "grooming" Brown as a result of their texting relationship.

Brown later defended their connection in her Instagram Stories, calling it "weird" that followers make their "lovely friendship" a topic of discussion.

The British actress added that she felt "lucky to have people in the business extend their time to help me further my career and offer their wisdom and guidance," noting that both had a similarly young rise to stardom.

