Drake brings multiple wrestling title belts to Bucks-Raptors

The Milwaukee Bucks tipped off against the Toronto Raptors on Tuesday — a rematch of last year’s Eastern Conference Finals — and it’s becoming increasingly apparent these two clubs could face off again this spring.

Milwaukee enters with a league-best 49-8 record, approaching juggernaut status, with Giannis Antetokounmpo running away with what will be his second consecutive NBA MVP award.

Before each game, the Bucks engage in an elaborate wrestling routine, before they stomp out their opponent.

Leave it up to Drake to remind the Bucks who the real champions are, however:





“They can’t disrespect us. We have our own belts, too,” Drake exclaims as he enters Scotiabank Arena.

Drake then handed the belts to the mascots before chirping the Lopez brothers.

Drake made sure to troll Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks. (Vaughn Ridley/Getty Images)

Milwaukee is on pace to go 70-12, have already clinched a playoff spot and own the league’s best defense, while Toronto ranks second. It’s an impressive season by any means.

Drake knows, much like the Bucks do, that the road through the East runs through Toronto, after the Raptors won four consecutive games to eliminate them, en route to defeating Golden State in the 2019 NBA Finals.

We’re sure Drake is going to remind Giannis and his comrades of this simple fact all evening.

