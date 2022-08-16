Drake breaks The Beatles' chart record for most top five hits on Billboard Hot 100

Drake has officially broken The Beatles' Billboard Hot 100 record, which they held for 55 years.

The Canadian rapper now has more songs on the top five hits in Hot 100 history than any other artist thanks to his recent collaboration with DJ Khaled and Lil Baby on the hit "Staying Alive." The song debuted at No. 5 on the latest, Aug. 20-dated chart, per Billboard.

Drake broke his 29-song tie, now 30, with The Beatles. The British rock band last charted with their 1970 hit "The Long and Winding Road/For You Blue," according to Billboard Monday.

"Ok I broke my records for the month," Drake wrote on Instagram Monday acknowledging the milestone. On his Instagram story, Drake posted a photo of a plate that read: "Just another celebration."

The "God's Plan" musician also holds the record for most top 10s, 20s, 40s and overall Hot 100 entries, with "Staying Alive" extending the title, according to Billboard.

This isn't the first time Drake has surpassed a Beatles record. In 2018, he also beat them for most Top 10 hits in a single year and most top 10 hits on the Billboard Hot 100 in 2019.

At the time, he celebrated the milestone by getting a tattoo of The Beatles' iconic Abbey Road pose, with himself leading the pack, on his left arm.

Drake's new record-breaking milestone comes after he had to postpone his Young Money reunion performance with Lil Wayne and Nicki Minaj after he tested positive for COVID-19 earlier this month.

"Until then I hope everyone stays safe and healthy and I love you all," Drake wrote in an Instagram story. "I am so sorry for letting you down on our weekend together and the moment I test negative I will give you everything I got on stage (except the Covid)."

The trio finally reunited on Aug. 6 performing at the Budweiser Stage in Toronto.

Drake released his latest album, titled “Honestly, Nevermind," on June 17.

"Honestly, Nevermind" runs for 52 minutes and includes 14 songs full of upbeat dance hits, with the only featured artist being 21 Savage for the final song, "Jimmy Cooks." In one hour, it became Apple Music's biggest dance album ever, breaking the streaming site's record for first-day streams worldwide, Apple announced June 17.

Other hit songs on the album include "Calling My Name," "Texts Go Green" and "Tie That Binds."

Staying true to his acting chops, Drake also released a music video to accompany the new song "Falling Back" where he is getting married to several women with Tristan Thompson as his best man.

Contributing: Edward Segarra

