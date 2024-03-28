What Is Drake Bell Doing Now? All About His Life After Nickelodeon

The former 'Drake & Josh' actor appears on 'Quiet on Set,' where he details the sexual abuse he endured as a child actor

Drake Bell is opening up about his dark experience working on Nickelodeon as a child actor.

In the new ID docuseries, the former Drake & Josh star publicly details the sexual abuse he endured as a child actor at the hands of Brian Peck, a former dialogue coach for Nickelodeon.

In 2004, in connection with Bell's case, Peck pleaded no contest to a charge of oral copulation with a minor under 16 as well as a charge of performing a lewd act with a 14- or 15-year-old. Peck spent 16 months in prison and was mandated to register as a sex offender.

The four-part series, which premiered on March 17, features Bell and other former cast members and crew as they discuss the alleged toxic and abusive behavior that occurred behind the scenes of their hit shows.

As Bell returns to the spotlight with the new docuseries, many are wondering what he has been up to since his Nickelodeon days. In addition to becoming a father, Bell has also faced several legal troubles in recent years.

Here’s everything to know about his life now.

Is Drake Bell married?

After dating for five years, Bell and his longtime girlfriend Janet Von Schmeling got married in 2018. However, he didn’t publicly reveal the news until July 2021, shortly after photos surfaced in the Daily Mail of him and Schmeling walking through Disneyland in California with rings on their fingers.

In January 2023, a source told PEOPLE that the two had separated, adding Schmeling left Bell “a few months ago.”

Later that year, in April 2023, Schmeling filed for divorce citing “irreconcilable differences.” The filing came a week after Bell was first reported missing in Daytona Beach, Florida, by his brother, who told the Orlando Police Department that he was concerned after Bell claimed he did not want to be alive following child custody concerns.

Bell was found safe later the same day, per the Daytona Beach Police Department, and he joked about the situation on X. After Schmeling filed for divorce, Bell reacted to the news on X, claiming that he found out through TMZ.

Does Drake Bell have kids?

Drake Bell Instagram Drake Bell, Janet Von Schmeling, and their son Jeremy.

During his relationship with Schmeling, Bell became a father as the former couple welcomed a son in 2021. Bell and Schmeling rarely speak publicly about their son, however, they have shared a number of photos of him on social media.

When news of their split broke in January 2023, a source told PEOPLE that Schmeling was “devoted to raising their son," adding that "Drake and Janet are committed to maintaining a peaceful co-parenting relationship and giving their son the best life possible."

The news of their split came after the Daily Mail published photos and videos of Bell seemingly inhaling a balloon in a car in front of a California vape shop, while their son sat in the backseat.

At the time, the source told PEOPLE Bell was seeking outpatient help for substance abuse issues.

What charges has Drake Bell faced?

Bell has faced a number of legal troubles since his time on Drake & Josh. In August 2020, Bell’s ex-girlfriend Melissa Lingafelt, who goes by the stage name Jimi Ono on social media, accused Bell of both verbal and physical abuse during their relationship, which occurred from August 2006 to February 2009.

Bell denied the claims in a statement to PEOPLE, saying that he "never abused my ex-girlfriend or did so many of the other things Melissa falsely claimed on her TikTok video."

Almost a year later, Bell faced more legal issues as he was charged with attempted endangering children and disseminating matter harmful to juveniles, according to court documents obtained by PEOPLE.

At the time, he pleaded not guilty, however, during an appearance in court later that month, he agreed to a plea deal and said he was guilty of both charges.

During the hearing in July 2021, Bell's victim, 19 at the time, spoke publicly for the first time, accusing Bell of grooming her from the age of 12 before allegedly sexually abusing her when she was 15. Bell was sentenced to two years probation.

Does Drake Bell still act and sing?

In recent years, Bell has done a lot of voice work for children’s films and shows, including 2020’s The Big Trip and 2021’s Robot Chicken, as well as voicing Peter Parker / Spider-Man on the Disney XD series Ultimate Spider-Man. Additionally, he played Timmy Turner in live-action films of The Fairly OddParents from 2011 to 2014.

On the music front, Bell has steadily released new music. After beginning his musical career with the Drake & Josh soundtrack, he’s released four albums. In 2023, he announced his new album titled Non-Stop Flight.

In March 2024, following the release of Quiet on Set, Bell released the song "I Kind of Relate," detailing his experience as a victim of sexual abuse. The accompanying video features references to Bell’s past, including recreating the set of Drake & Josh.

Where does Drake Bell currently reside?

Currently, Bell resides in Los Angeles, though he recently told actor Yordi Rosado he would love to move to Mexico one day. During a conversation shared on Rosado’s YouTube channel, Bell talked about his longtime love for the country.

“I would love to live in Mexico,” he said. “The states right now, especially Los Angeles, where I live, it’s just not the same as they used to be. Whenever I am out here and have to go home, I get depressed. I get sad, just waiting for the next time I can return here and spend more time because I absolutely love it here.”

“I feel more at home when I’m here,” he continued of Mexico. “I have more friends here cause a lot of my friends from Los Angeles have moved to Florida, Texas, Louisiana, and so my relationship with them is on the phone anyway. I was kind of one of the last few that actually stayed in LA, and now when I come here, I have more friends here than I do in LA. I have more things to do, and I find myself when I’m at home in LA just kind of sitting on my couch wondering when I’m going to return to Mexico.”

What has Drake Bell said about his time on Nickelodeon?

In Quiet on Set, Bell publicly opens up about the sexual abuse he endured as a child actor at the hands of Peck for the first time.

In the docuseries, the actor said he was repeatedly molested by Peck when Bell was 15. The two first met in 2000 during the second season of Nickelodeon’s The Amanda Show, where Peck befriended Bell. Bell’s father Joe Bell also appears in the doc, where he recalled how he questioned Peck’s actions early on, but was "ostracized" on set and "backed off.”

In 2004, in connection with Bell's case, Peck pleaded no contest to a charge of oral copulation with a minor under 16 as well as a charge of performing a lewd act with a 14- or 15-year-old.

Peck spent 16 months in prison and was mandated to register as a sex offender.

Since the doc’s release, Bell has continued to open up about his experience and is slated to appear in a new episode for the docuseries, titled “Breaking the Silence,” which will delve “deeper into the toxic and dangerous culture” of some of the most iconic children’s television shows in the 1990s and 2000s, according to a network press release.

If you or someone you know has been a victim of sexual abuse, text "STRENGTH" to the Crisis Text Line at 741-741 to be connected to a certified crisis counselor.

