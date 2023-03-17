Drake announces additional shows on 2023 North American tour with 21 Savage: See the new dates

Morgan Hines, USA TODAY
Drake is going on a North American tour for the first time in five years, and he's taking 21 Savage along for the ride.

The duo behind chart-topping single "Rich Flex," which debuted in the top slot of Billboard's Global 200 chart, will perform a 43-date arena tour this summer, adding 14 more performances to the initial 29 concerts announced. The It's All a Blur Tour includes stops across the U.S. and Canada kicking off on June 16 in New Orleans and wrapping up in Glendale, Arizona, on Sept. 5.

The last time Drake, 36, went on tour was half a decade ago for the Aubrey & the Three Migos Tour in 2018.

During his break from the road, the rapper put out a number of studio albums including "Her Loss" with 21 Savage, along with a smattering of other releases. The tour's name is a nod to Drake's work over the last five years, according to a Monday release.

The announcement delivers on a tease from Drake made during his January performance at the Apollo Theater in Harlem while thanking fans. "I'll be out and about on the road this year, so I hope to see a lot of the same faces," he said at the time.

The Canadian rapper took to Instagram to announce the tour Monday with a montage-style video on Instagram. "IT’S ALL A BLUR TOUR with @21savage," he wrote. "Dates now live on DrakeRelated.com click the link in bio for more information and details for your location."

Historic Apollo Theater concert: Drake teases tour, new music, brings out Dipset, 21 Savage

How to get tickets to Drake's tour

Tickets went on presale Wednesday, with a general sale opening Friday.

Starting on Wednesday, Cash App card holders were able to purchase tickets starting at noon local time until Thursday 10 p.m. local time.

On Thursday, Sprite, which is sponsoring the tour, offered some pre-sale tickets. Ticket-seekers could sign up for emails and watch for updates on Sprite.com to gain presale access.

General sale begins Friday at noon local time on drakerelated.com. The newly added tour dates will be included in the sale.

Drake performs on stage at The Apollo Theater on Jan. 21, 2023, in New York City.
Full tour date list

  • Fri Jun 16 – New Orleans, LA – Smoothie King Center

  • Mon Jun 19 – Nashville, TN – Bridgestone Arena

  • Wed Jun 21 – Houston, TX – Toyota Center

  • Thu Jun 22 – Houston, TX – Toyota Center

  • Sat Jun 24 – Dallas, TX – American Airlines Center

  • Sun Jun 25 – Dallas, TX – American Airlines Center

  • Wed Jun 28 – Miami, FL – Miami-Dade Arena

  • Thu Jun 29 – Miami, FL – Miami-Dade Arena

  • Sat Jul 01 – Atlanta, GA – State Farm Arena

  • Sun Jul 02 – Atlanta, GA – State Farm Arena

  • Wed Jul 05 – Chicago, IL – United Center

  • Thu Jul 06 – Chicago, IL – United Center

  • Sat Jul 08 – Detroit, MI – Little Caesars Arena

  • Sun Jul 09 – Detroit, MI – Little Caesars Arena

  • Tue Jul 11 – Boston, MA – TD Garden

  • Wed Jul 12 – Boston, MA – TD Garden

  • Fri Jul 14 – Montreal, QC – Bell Centre

  • Sat Jul 15 – Montreal, QC– Bell Centre

  • Mon Jul 17 – Brooklyn, NY – Barclays Center

  • Tue Jul 18 – Brooklyn, NY – Barclays Center

  • Thu Jul 20 – Brooklyn, NY – Barclays Center

  • Sun Jul 23 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden

  • Tue Jul 25 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden

  • Wed Jul 26 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden

  • Fri Jul 28 – Washington, DC – Capital One Arena

  • Sat Jul 29 – Washington, DC – Capital One Arena

  • Mon Jul 31 – Philadelphia, PA – Wells Fargo Center

  • Tue Aug 01 – Philadelphia, PA – Wells Fargo Center

  • Sat Aug 12 – Inglewood, CA – Kia Forum

  • Sun Aug 13 – Inglewood, CA – Kia Forum

  • Tue Aug 15 – Inglewood, CA – Kia Forum

  • Fri Aug 18 – San Francisco, CA – Chase Center

  • Sat Aug 19 – San Francisco, CA – Chase Center

  • Mon Aug 21 – Los Angeles, CA – Crypto.com Arena

  • Tue Aug 22 – Los Angeles, CA – Crypto.com Arena

  • Fri Aug 25 – Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena

  • Sat Aug 26 – Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena

  • Mon Aug 28 – Vancouver, BC – Rogers Arena

  • Tue Aug 29 – Vancouver, BC – Rogers Arena

  • Fri Sep 01 – Las Vegas, NV – T-Mobile Arena

  • Sat Sep 02 – Las Vegas, NV – T-Mobile Arena

  • Tue Sep 05 – Glendale, AZ – Desert Diamond Arena

An additional show in Toronto will be announced at a later date, according to the release.

21 Savage and Drake perform on stage at The Apollo Theater on Jan. 21, 2023, in New York City.
Drake and 21 Savage have long history

It's not surprising to see Drake and 21 Savage touring together, especially after the release of their 16-track project, "Her Loss," which they performed together at New York's famed Apollo Theater in January. All 16 tracks on "Her Loss" debuted on Billboard’s Hot 100 last year.

The two also shared the mic on "Mr. Right Now" from 21 Savage's 2020 "Savage Mode II" album and in turn, 21 Savage was featured on Drake's 2021 "Certified Lover Boy" with "Knife Talk." The two also closed out Drake's 2022 offering "Honestly, Nevermind" with "Jimmy Cooks."

Drake, 21 Savage release 'Her Loss': What to know, including that Megan Thee Stallion lyric

Contributing: Elise Brisco and Edward Segarra, USA TODAY

