Draisaitl's late goal lifts Oilers over Blackhawks 6-5

·3 min read

CHICAGO (AP) — Leon Draisaitl scored the tiebreaking goal with 37.6 seconds left and had two assists to lead the Edmonton Oilers past the Chicago Blackhawks 6-5 on Thursday night for their third straight win.

Connor McDavid scored three goals and added an assist in his 12th career hat trick and second this season.

Draisaitl lifted a shot from the right side of the net with goalie Alex Stalock down to settle a wild, penalty-filled contest and snap Chicago’s four-game winning streak.

Patrick Kane scored on a rebound with 3:11 remaining to tie at 5 after McDavid put Edmonton ahead 5-4 at 10:16 of the third period to complete his hat trick. McDavid beat defenseman Jake McCabe in the slot and danced in to score Edmonton’s third power-play goal of the night.

Ryan Nugent-Hopkins had a goal and two assists, and Zach Hyman also scored for Edmonton. Nugent-Hopkins and Hyman each scored in their third straight game as Edmonton (5-3-0) won for the fourth time in five

The speedy, flashy McDavid dominated in a freewheeling game, upping his totals to eight goals and seven assists in eight games this season. He also had three goals and an assist in Edmonton’s season-opening win over Vancouver.

Max Domi had a goal and two assists for the Blackhawks. Andreas Athanasiou, Reese Johnson and Jonathan Toews also scored for Chicago (4-3-0). Kane added two assists.

Jack Campbell stopped 31 shots. Stalock made 32 saves in his third straight start with Petr Mrazek sidelined.

Hyman opened the scoring at 10:29 of the first, ripping a one-timer off Stalock’s right pad from the left circle.

Athanasiou tied it at 1 with 6:40 left in the period, completing a breakaway set up by Domi’s stretch pass. Athanasiou got his 200th career point when he tucked a backhand shot under Campbell.

Johnson put Chicago ahead 2-1 just 2:18 later, stuffing in a rebound.

McDavid tied it 2-all 18 seconds into the second on a rising shot from the left circle that sailed into the upper right corner of the net.

Toews replied with a power-play tip-in of Domi’s feed 1:15 later to put Chicago back in front, 3-2.

McDavid tied it at 3 with a 4-on-3 power-play goal at 8:28. His shot from the left side struck Stalock’s mask, then flipped over the goalie into the net.

An apparent goal by Evander Kane with 4:07 left in the second was disallowed with no clear explanation from referees Chris Rooney and Jon McIsaac after Kane tussled in front of the net.

The Oilers were assessed a delay of game penalty for an unsuccessful goal challenge, then Kane drew an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty 22 seconds later.

Domi converted on the power play with 3:14 left in the period, firing in a one-timer from the top of the left circle to put Chicago ahead 4-3. Nugent-Hopkins’ power-play goal 24 seconds into the third tied it.

NOTES: The Blackhawks placed Tyler Johnson (right ankle) on injured reserve retroactive to Oct 25. Johnson was hurt in a collision with Florida C Aleksander Barkov in Chicago’s 4-2 win on Tuesday. … Oilers C Dylan Holloway (upper-body injury) returned after missing four games.

UP NEXT

Oilers: At Calgary on Saturday.

Blackhawks: At Buffalo on Saturday.

Matt Carlson, The Associated Press

