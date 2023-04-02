Draisaitl scores 3, Oilers beat Ducks 6-0, get playoff berth

The Canadian Press
·2 min read

EDMONTON, Alberta (AP) — Leon Draisaitl scored three goals, Connor McDavid had a goal and an assist and the Edmonton Oilers beat the Anaheim Ducks 6-0 on Saturday night to clinch their fourth straight playoff berth.

Zach Hyman also had a goal and an assist, and Darnell Nurse also scored, and Mattias Ekholm had two assists to help Edmonton win its fourth straight and earn at least a point for the 10th straight game (9-0-1). Jack Campbell stopped 36 shots for his 10th career shutout —first since last April 26 against Detroit.

John Gibson was pulled in the third period after giving up five goals on 36 shots for Anaheim, which has lost eight straight and 10 of 11 (1-9-1). Lukas Dostal came on and finished with eight saves.

Hyman deflected Mattias Ekholm's long shot off Gibson and in with 2:04 left in the first to get the Oilers on the scoreboard. It was his 34th of the season.

Draisaitl got a pass from Evander Kane, skated in and lifted a backhander into the top right corner to double Edmonton's lead at 2:03 of the second.

Nurse fired a shot from the slot through Gibson's five-hole and in for his 11th at 5:05 to make it 3-0.

After McDavid's point shot hit Hyman, standing on the left doorstep, the puck landed on the right side and Draisaitl quickly knocked it in for a power-play goal with 8:16 left in the middle period.

McDavid got his league-leading 62nd to make it 5-0 at 4:25 of the third, and Draisaitl completed his second hat trick of the season and seventh of his career with about five minutes remaining.

UP NEXT

Ducks: At Calgary on Sunday night to finish a three-game trip.

Oilers: At Los Angeles on Tuesday night to open a four-game trip.

___

AP NHL: https://www.apnews.com/hub/NHL and https://www.twitter.com/AP_Sports

The Associated Press

