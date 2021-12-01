Draisaitl, Campbell, Kadri named NHL's three stars form November

NEW YORK — Edmonton Oilers centre Leon Draisaitl, Toronto Maple Leafs goaltender Jack Campbell and Colorado Avalanche center Nazem Kadri have been named the NHL’s “three stars" for November.

Draisaitl led the NHL in goals (15), points (27), power-play goals (eight), power-play points (11) and game-winning goals (4) across 13 appearances to propel the Oilers (15-5-0) to a 9-4-0 November.

The star forward from Cologne, Germany, had at least three points in six of the 13 games, including a run of three straight games to open the month.

Draisaitl led the NHL with 20 goals and 40 points entering a game against visiting Pittsburgh on Wednesday.

Campbell went 9-2-0 in 11 appearances, leading all goaltenders in wins (nine), goals-against average (1.27) and save percentage (.959) and tied for first with three shutouts.

Campbell's play helped the Maple Leafs put up a 12-2-0 record and 24 points in November (24 points) -- the most wins and points in a calendar month in franchise history.

Kadri topped the NHL with 2.10 points per game (four goals and 17 assists in 10 games) to guide the Avalanche to a 7-2-1 November. Kadri collected points in all but one of his 10 appearances to become the first Colorado player to average 2.00 points per game in a calendar month since Joe Sakic in March 2000.



This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 1, 2021.

The Canadian Press