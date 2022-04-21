Drain Cleaning Equipment Market to 2028 - Global Analysis and Forecast by Product ; Power Source ; End-user ; Sales Channel ; and Geography

ReportLinker

The drain cleaning equipment market is expected to grow from US$ 1,682. 73 million in 2021 to US$ 2,866. 24 million by 2028; it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 6. 8% from 2021 to 2028. According to data available at the United Nations, the African region is poised to witness a substantial increase in its population, especially the sub-Sahara African region, which is expected to double its population by 2050.

As a result, the region has attracted notable investments from various leading enterprises as well as countries as the region is expected to emerge as a hub due to its considerably large young population by later forecast period compared to China and India.



For instance, the Chinese government has made several significant investments based in Africa, focusing on the development of various critical commercial infrastructure, which is anticipated to support its growing demand from different industry verticals.Additionally, the African region is also expected to witness a swift rise in the number of commercial and residential infrastructure for its population which is expected to propel the demand for numerous drain cleaning equipment during the coming few years.



Thus, providing numerous profitable business opportunities for drain cleaning equipment market players.



Based on hand tool type, the drain cleaning equipment market is segmented hand tools, sink machine, sectional machines, drum/continuous cable machine, rodders, push rod camera, locating equipment, flexible shaft machine and jetters.The locating equipment segment accounted for the largest market share in 2020 and is expected to register the highest CAGR in the market during the forecast period.



The market for the hand tool segment is further segmented into snake, auger, plunger and others.A snake tool appears to be a long cable with a corkscrew-like termination.



A handle is connected to the cable, which is used to crank it through a drain.The crank is utilized to push through the drain to clear the blockage.



They are often used in combination with augers. The snake drain comes with two options that are manual and motorized. The motorized snake is equipped with a motor that may be wired or wirelessly linked, allowing the plumber to use greater force to push the cable and clear the drain. Hair clog is the most prevalent cause of drain clogs whenever the snake tool is used.



Based on power source, the drain cleaning equipment market is segmented into hand powered, fuel powered, gas powered and electric.The fuel powered segment accounted for a larger market share in 2020.



The fuel-powered drain cleaning equipment uses fuel energy to operate.These machines come with an attached fuel pump and are similar to gasoline drain cleaning pumps.



The fuel-powered drain cleaning equipment majorly makes use of petrol or diesel to power their engines and is used by the professionals for cleaning drains/sewage on a large scale.A fuel-operated drain cleaner comes with a supporting chassis and a hose attached to it.



The fluctuating price of fuel and rising concern regarding depleting natural resources are anticipated to highly influence the adaption of fuel-powered drain cleaning machines during the forecast period.



The drain cleaning equipment market in Europe held the largest market share in 2020.The non-residential construction is also growing due to the positive urge from consumer demand growth and comparatively high corporate profits.



The rising demand for housing in this region is one of the key drivers responsible for the growth of the construction sector in Europe.



North America is the second largest market for drain cleaning equipment market share. The U.S. is one of the largest economies globally with highly developed infrastructure, and Canada has a developed infrastructure. However, Mexico is experiencing high growth in its infrastructure development owing to the increased growth of the automotive and aerospace sector in the country. This has created a need for better transportation networks such as road, rail, air, and sea gateways, resulting in increased growth of the infrastructure sector in the country. According to the Mexican Chamber of Construction Industry, with the government’s recent structural reforms, Mexico’s construction industry can expand at 4 percent to 5 percent annual levels. However, financial-market uncertainty, depressed oil prices, and external macroeconomic factors have hindered production.



Asia Pacific holds potential share for the drain cleaning equipment market, which is primarily attributed to the aging infrastructures of sewerage and wastewater treatment and growing need for repairing and restoration of pipelines.Also, in 2021, with the relaxation of lockdown measures and rise in trading activities fuelled the market again.



Hence, the market outlook for drain cleaning equipment has gained momentum.



A few of the major players operating in the drain cleaning equipment market report are RIDGID, Spartan Tools, Gorlitz Sewer & Drain, Inc., Aussie Pumps, Goodway Technologies, and Nilfisk among others.



The drain cleaning equipment market size has been derived using both primary and secondary source.To begin the research process, exhaustive secondary research has been conducted using internal and external sources to obtain qualitative and quantitative information related to the market.



Also, multiple primary interviews have been conducted with industry participants to validate the data and gain more analytical insights. The participants of this process include industry experts such as VPs, business development managers, market intelligence managers, national sales managers, along with external consultants such as valuation experts, research analysts, and key opinion leaders, specializing in the drain cleaning equipment market.

