Dragula winner Landon Cider joins Call Me Mother season 2 as permanent judge

Daddy is headed to Call Me Mother.

EW can exclusively reveal that The Boulet Brothers' Dragula season 3 winner and world-renowned drag king Landon Cider will join the cast of the show as a permanent mentor for season 2.

Cider will advise the contestants — the full roster of which EW exclusively revealed earlier this month — alongside returning mentor Farra N Hyte, the leader of the House of Hytes and drag mother to RuPaul's Drag Race season 11 runner-up and Canada's Drag Race host Brooke Lynn Hytes.

Landon and Farra will oversee the drag kings, queens, and nonbinary artists as they navigate weekly challenges and performances among the houses of the show's resident mothers: RuPaul's Drag Race UK star Crystal, RuPaul's Drag Race season 9 star Miss Peppermint, and drag legend Barbada de Barbades.

Call Me Mother

OutTV 'Dragula' winner Landon Cider joins Farra N Hyte as 'Call Me Mother' season 2 mentor.

"As a fan of Call Me Mother season 1, I'm incredibly honored to bring a kingly perspective to the judging panel this season, and to share this experience with the beautifully talented Farra N Hyte," Landon said in a statement. "I can't wait for you all to see these creative artists grow on and off the competitive stage."

Though Landon has performed as a drag king for 14 years, he rose to international prominence as the winner of Dragula's third season, making him the first drag king to win the title.

Call Me Mother

OutTV 'Call Me Mother' mamas Crystal, Miss Peppermint, and Barbada.

The winner of Call Me Mother will receive a $25,000 check from Freddie, a year's worth of Rimmel cosmetic supplies and Wella hair products, a seven-night vacation in Mexico, and the chance to become the face of Wella at Toronto's 2023 pride event.

Call Me Mother season 2 premieres its first 90-minute episode Wednesday, Oct. 26 at 9 p.m. ET on OutTV.com, the OutTV Apple TV channel, the OutTV Prime channel, and OutTV on The Roku Channel where available. Check out EW's exclusive season 2 cast reveal, and watch Landon and Farra on the show in our exclusive clip above.

