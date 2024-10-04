Dragons welcome Basham back for Sharks test

United Rugby Championship: Dragons v Sharks

Venue: Rodney Parade, Cardiff Date: Saturday, 5 October Kick off: 17:15 BST

Coverage: Live on S4C via iPlayer. Highlights on the BBC Sport website and app.

Dragons welcome back Wales flanker Taine Basham for the United Rugby Championship (URC) visit of Sharks on Saturday.

Basham did not tour with Wales in the summer and has suffered tendonitis issues that ruled him out for the first two games of the season.

The flanker is one of eight changes made by head coach Dai Flanagan from the team that lost to Leinster.

Props Rhodri Jones and Leon Brown and lock Matthew Screech return, while Dan Lydiate is named at number eight with Shane Lewis-Hughes switching to flanker.

Scrum-half Rhodri Williams is given his first start of the season, centre Aneurin Owen comes back in and fit-again full-back Angus O’Brien returns.

Sharks are missing World Cup winning Springboks such as Siya Kolisi, Eben Etzebeth, Bongi Mbonambi, Ox Nche and Lukhanyo Am.

Scrum-half Jaden Hendrikse is included after helping South Africa win the Rugby Championship and is the only change made to the starting side that lost 36-30 in Connacht last Saturday.

Hendrikse is one of two sets of brothers included alongside full-back Jordan, with the Tshituka siblings, captain Vincent and Emmanuel, both playing in the back row.

Form guide

Dragons' 23-21 victory at home to Ospreys in round one was their only win in their last seven URC matches, a sequence which includes a 34-6 loss away to Leinster last weekend.

The Dragons' most recent victory over South African opposition was against the Cheetahs at Rodney Parade in February 2020.

Sharks have won all four previous matches they have played against Dragons, but have lost their last four league games since beating Scarlets in Llanelli last season.

Their only game this campaign so far was last weekend's defeat in Galway.

"We know what we are facing," said Dragons head coach Dai Flanagan.

"I was impressed with the way the Sharks played in the first half in Connacht. They were big, physical, and connected in how they want to play.

“Connacht were superb in the second half, but Sharks are still the best team in South Africa now, having won the Currie Cup.

“Of all the teams travelling to us in the next two weeks, we have the two finalists from the Currie Cup.

"What an opportunity for us to show if we have developed or not."

Dragons: Angus O’Brien, Rio Dyer, Harry Wilson, Aneurin Owen, Jared Rosser, Lloyd Evans, Rhodri Williams; Rhodri Jones, Brodie Coghlan, Leon Brown, Ben Carter (capt), Matthew Screech, Shane Lewis-Hughes, Taine Basham, Dan Lydiate.

Replacements: Oli Burrows, Rodrigo Martinez, Chris Coleman, Joe Davies, Ryan Woodman, Dane Blacker, Will Reed, Joe Westwood.

Sharks: Jordan Hendrikse; Eduan Keyter, Jurenzo Julius, Andre Esterhuizen, Ethan Hooker; Siya Masuku, Jaden Hendrikse; Ntuthuko Mchunu, Dylan Richardson, Ruan Dreyer, Jason Jenkins, Gerbrandt Grobler, James Venter, Vincent Tshituka (capt), Manu Tshituka.

Replacements: Fez Mbatha, Trevor Nyakane, Hanro Jacobs, Corne Rahl, Phepsi Buthelezi, Cameron Wright, Lionel Cronje, Francois Venter.

Referee: Andrew Brace (IRFU)

Assistant referees: Ben Connor & Nathan James (WRU)

TMO: Brian MacNeice (IRFU).