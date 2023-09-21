Dragons’ Den star Duncan Bannatyne sparks concern as wife posts pic of him in hospital

Dragons’ Den star Duncan Bannatyne has sparked concern after his wife Nigora shared a photo of him in hospital (Getty Images)

Dragons’ Den star Duncan Bannatyne has sparked concern after his wife Nigora shared a photo of him in hospital.

The 74-year-old businessman’s wife documented his admission to a Portuguese medical facility on Wednesday, and revealed that he was to undergo an endoscopy.

It is not known why the Scottish entrepreneur is having the procedure but, in one photo shared to Nigora’s Instagram, Story, the BBC star is seen on his phone wearing a blue hospital gown lying on a hospital bed.

Captioning the shot, the 43-year-old wrote: “Ready for an endoscopy one of the best hospitals in Portugal with the best medical care.”

The Scottish entrepreneur was undergoing an endoscopy (Instagram/Nigora Bannatyne)

While in another picture, Bannatyne is seen in the background as Nigora poses for a selfie in his hospital room awaiting his procedure.

She penned alongside the photo: “Waiting for my love Duncan Bannatyne, fingers crossed all goes ok,” as she added some praying hand emojis.

An endoscopy is a procedure in which the gastrointestinal tract is viewed by doctors through a fiber-optic camera known as an endoscope.

According to the NHS: “An endoscopy is a test to look inside your body. A long, thin tube with a small camera inside, called an endoscope, is passed into your body through a natural opening such as your mouth.”

The endoscope helps doctors examine areas that cannot be easily seen outside the body such as the esophagus, the stomach, the colon, or the small intestines.

Bannatyne and Nigora met shortly after his divorce from his second wife Joanna McCue in 2011, when she was working as a dentist’s receptionist in London’s Harley Street.

The couple got engaged in 2017, after the businessman popped the question with a diamond ring worth £40,000.

The multi-millionaire has five daughters and one son from his previous marriages, while Nigora has one daughter from her former marriage.