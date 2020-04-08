'Dragons' Den' star Deborah Meaden urges those with second homes not to visit: 'The locals won't thank you'

Deborah Meaden had criticised those who would think of visiting their holiday homes during the coronavirus pandemic. (Photo by NIKLAS HALLE'N / AFP via Getty Images)

Dragons' Den star Deborah Meaden has hit out at those who might be considering going down to a holiday home for Easter weekend.

The businesswoman has encouraged people with second homes to stay at the house they are already at in order to stop the spread of the coronavirus.

"Stay at Home this weekend does NOT mean go to your Holiday Home," Meaden posted to Twitter.

"If you are lucky enough to have one, think of the risks you take with you AND the risk to those who don’t have space and gardens in their homes if you trigger further lockdown measures. The locals won’t thank you."

Stay at Home this weekend does NOT mean go to your Holiday Home. If you are lucky enough to have one, think of the risks you take with you AND the risk to those who don’t have space and gardens in their homes if you trigger further lockdown measures. The locals won’t thank you. — Deborah Meaden (@DeborahMeaden) April 8, 2020

The 61-year-old's words come as the UK is currently under lockdown, with restrictions placed on travel.

Current government guidelines state people should stay at home, only going outside for food, health reasons or for work that cannot be undertaken from home.

One famous face who found themselves in the firing line was Kirstie Allsopp after it was alleged she had taken her family to their second home in Devon after her husband Ben Andesen tested positive for the coronavirus.

Kirstie Allsopp attends the Save The Children: Centenary Gala at The Roundhouse on May 09, 2019 in London, England. (Photo by Jeff Spicer/Getty Images)

However, the Location, Location, Location host shot down the suggestions, telling Yahoo UK that the family's home was based in Devon.

Last week, Scotland's chief medical officer Catherine Calderwood resigned from her post after it was revealed that she had travelled to her second home on consecutive weekends.

In a statement, she said: "I am deeply sorry for my actions and the mistakes I have made.

"The first minister and I have had a further conversation this evening and we have agreed that the justifiable focus on my behaviour risks becoming a distraction from the hugely important job that government and the medical profession has to do in getting the country through this coronavirus pandemic."