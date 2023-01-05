Dragons' Den, BBC, review: you're hired! The Apprentice's smarter sibling still has the edge

Peter Jones in Dragons' Den - BBC

The antidote to The Apprentice, is, of course, Dragons’ Den (BBC One) – the business programme for people who actually want to succeed in business, rather than become Insta-famous. Nobody likens themselves to James Bond or a velociraptor. Everyone admits to being nervous before they go in to pitch their ideas, instead of saying: “If they do come at me I will bite and I will sting and I will leave my mark.” (Yes, that’s a real quote from one of this year’s Apprentice candidates.)

And they have products that a person might want to buy. Paola’s travel bag was very nice, even if it did – as Dragon Peter Jones pointed out – look a bit like a nana’s shopping trolley, and for £234. Raphael and Adam’s skincare range for men of colour looked classy and seemed to be addressing a gap in the market.

Lucy’s pill case was well-researched because it was based on her own experience – after surgery for pancreatic cancer, she has to take medication and couldn’t find anything suitable in which to keep it. “My biggest fear is letting a lack of confidence hold me back,” said Lucy, which is not what you would hear on The Apprentice.

Lord Sugar’s trusty aide, Claude Littner, revealed recently that he almost joined Dragons’ Den many years ago. The producers changed their minds at the last minute and said they needed to hire a woman instead (they chose Hilary Devey). You can imagine Littner watching this each week and feeling a little wistful. “That could have been me,” he must sigh, “working in an idiot-free zone.”

The Dragons are a good mix of people, and a good-natured bunch, who always treat the fledgling entrepreneurs with respect. Nobody scoffed at Jane the clairvoyant and her partner, who wanted £50,000 for their psychic wellness brand. Steven Bartlett said his girlfriend was into that sort of thing: “I’ll wake up sometimes and she’s sageing me.” Sage sticks can cleanse your aura, apparently. Let me know if they work.

It was such a productive episode of the show that not only did the Dragons do various deals, but Jones offered Lucy a job. A happy outcome all round.