The Dragon Rise Group Holdings (HKG:6829) Share Price Is Down 24% So Some Shareholders Are Getting Worried

The simplest way to benefit from a rising market is to buy an index fund. But if you buy individual stocks, you can do both better or worse than that. For example, the Dragon Rise Group Holdings Limited (HKG:6829) share price is down 24% in the last year. That contrasts poorly with the market return of -18%. We wouldn't rush to judgement on Dragon Rise Group Holdings because we don't have a long term history to look at. The share price has dropped 25% in three months. But this could be related to the weak market, which is down 15% in the same period.

While markets are a powerful pricing mechanism, share prices reflect investor sentiment, not just underlying business performance. By comparing earnings per share (EPS) and share price changes over time, we can get a feel for how investor attitudes to a company have morphed over time.

Dragon Rise Group Holdings fell to a loss making position during the year. While this may prove temporary, we'd consider it a negative, so it doesn't surprise us that the stock price is down. Of course, if the company can turn the situation around, investors will likely profit.

SEHK:6829 Past and Future Earnings April 7th 2020

SEHK:6829 Past and Future Earnings April 7th 2020

It's probably worth noting that the CEO is paid less than the median at similar sized companies. It's always worth keeping an eye on CEO pay, but a more important question is whether the company will grow earnings throughout the years. Before buying or selling a stock, we always recommend a close examination of historic growth trends, available here..

A Different Perspective

We doubt Dragon Rise Group Holdings shareholders are happy with the loss of 24% over twelve months. That falls short of the market, which lost 18%. There's no doubt that's a disappointment, but the stock may well have fared better in a stronger market. Notably, the loss over the last year isn't as bad as the 25% drop in the last three months. So it seems like some holders have been dumping the stock of late - and that's not bullish. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand Dragon Rise Group Holdings better, we need to consider many other factors. To that end, you should learn about the 4 warning signs we've spotted with Dragon Rise Group Holdings (including 1 which is shouldn't be ignored) .

