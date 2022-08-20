‘Dragon Ball Super’ Tames ‘Beast’ at Box Office

Jeremy Fuster
·2 min read
Crunchyroll

Sony Pictures’ anime distribution wing Crunchyroll has delivered another big win at the box office with “Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero,” which is beating box office projections as well as Universal’s ‘Beast” with an industry estimated $21.8 million opening from 3,130 theaters.

Over the past few years, Sony has found specialty success by releasing anime films from major franchises in the genre like “My Hero Academia” and “Demon Slayer,” and the release of this new “Dragon Ball Super” film is one of the first to be released after the studio merged its Funimation distribution wing into Crunchyroll, which is its anime streaming service.

Also Read:
Universal Earns $3 Billion at Global Box Office in Calendar Year, the 1st Studio Since 2019 to Hit That Mark

In addition, the late August dry period for theaters is a partial reason why “Super Hero” has received a much wider screen count than the last “Dragon Ball” film to hit theaters, “Broly,” which opened to $9.8 million from just 1,238 theaters in 2018. “Super Hero” is just about $1 million shy of the best opening every for a Crunchyroll/Funimation release, with the studio record belonging to “Demon Slayer: Mugen Train” with $22.7 million during the early days of COVID reopening in April 2021.

Universal’s “Beast” is in second with an estimated $10.1 million opening from 3,743 theaters, meeting pre-release projections. Starring Idris Elba as a man who must protect his daughters from a savage lion, the film’s reception has been mildly positive with a B on CinemaScore and Rotten Tomatoes scores of 68% critics and 75% positive, but “Beast” is unlikely to post much of a profit against its $36 million budget.

Among holdovers, Paramount/Skydance’s “Top Gun: Maverick” is now the sixth highest grossing film in domestic box office history, adding an estimated $5.6 million to bring its total to $683 million. That passes 2018’s “Avengers: Infinity War” for the No. 6 spot on the North American list, with “Black Panther” next at No. 5 with $700 million.

