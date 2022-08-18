Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero stars on the show's legacy as 'Marvel before Marvel'

Gabriella Geisinger
·6 min read
Photo credit: Crunchyroll
Photo credit: Crunchyroll

Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero may be the surprise blockbuster hit of the summer. Already on track to best Idris Elba's Beast at the box office, the latest feature in the long running Dragon Ball franchise has a dedicated fan base turning out in record numbers to see their favourites return.

Ahead of the movie's UK debut, Digital Spy spoke to two of the franchises' long-running voice actors: Christopher Sabat who voices Piccolo and Vegeta, as well as Kyle Hebert who voices Gohan.

We're sure you've been hearing this all day, but we grew up with these characters, and it's fun as an adult now to be in this place of interviewing you and talking to you.

Christopher Sabat: Well, thank you. I can say the same for myself because I think we all grew up with these characters in some way or another.

What's your approach when people bring up the subtitles vs dubbing debate?

Kyle Hebert: For me, I can say that there are many other things in this world worth getting angry about, and that is not one of them.

Whether it's a local language or subtitled, you're giving fans a choice. Obviously, there's a huge mainstream audience that just doesn't want to read subtitles. And so the dub cast are obviously serving that audience.

Photo credit: Crunchyroll
Photo credit: Crunchyroll

And it's great to see the passion from fans that want to watch it a certain way, of course. That's totally respectful. I think there's nothing wrong at all. You know, you watch it the way you want to. But don't be trolling other people over it, and giving them a hard time. Because that's just a waste of time and energy. It just makes no sense in a world when there's so many other injustices. It's like, "You watch it dubbed? How dare you!" Come on.

CS: I feel like Dragon Ball is in a unique position where a lot of fans of early Dragon Ball – people who grew up on the show – it was their first introduction to anime in general. A lot of people probably didn't even realise that Dragon Ball was from Japan. A lot of people just assumed — you know, when you're six, you're not thinking about: "Should I be watching this in the original language?" You're just watching an amazing show.

From the very beginning, it's been my goal as the director and as one of the actors in it to understand how remarkable it is that we've been given this opportunity to breathe life into these characters in our own language. But it's also our goal to make sure that our version in English sounds as interesting and palatable to an English audience as it would in Japanese.

Photo credit: Crunchyroll
Photo credit: Crunchyroll

There are some countries where the dub actors are as successful in motion pictures as the actual actors themselves. We're very lucky that we've had this group of people for 20 years who have been breathing life into these characters.

How do you approach a feature versus the TV shows?

KH: As an actor, I like seeing things unfold. I don't want to have to know exactly where my character is going. It's fun to just take that journey with the character. I don't necessarily have a process with it. I just feel a sense of familiarity with something like Gohan in Dragon Ball, and where it's going to go. I'm just as excited as any other hardcore fan would be, and I'm ready to bring my A-game because it's like riding a bike. I've done it for so long, I can just snap right into that zone. It feels organic that way.

CS: Kyle does a lot of pre-lay stuff, too, which is the type of animation where the voices are done prior to the animation. The beautiful thing about getting to be an anime voice actor is that when we step into the booth, and we put on the headphones, especially if you're one of the last people in the show to record, you get the music and the sound effects and all the other characters in your ear.

Photo credit: Jerod Harris/GA - Getty Images
Photo credit: Jerod Harris/GA - Getty Images

So you really are theoretically standing in that universe, getting to perform in what would be the final stage performance, without all the rehearsals. You get to be in that universe.

When the show is great, and the music and the sound effects are all working with you, you are inspired by all of those things. You get to hear the Japanese performance before you even do your own performance.

There's so much to be inspired as a dub actor. I think that helps improve our performances in a lot of ways, because we get to feel the gravity of everything else going on around us.

A lot of animes have come and gone, and have had popularity in the US, or maybe not. What do you think it is about Dragon Ball that has permeated the cultural zeitgeist?

KH: The sense of family is so strong. It's just the core values, and it something that is so relatable. Even as outlandish as the plot can be – as Chris knows, trying to describe to someone what the plot is, they will look at you with the strangest look, like, "What is this again? What happens?" You know, it's an experience!

Photo credit: Crunchyroll
Photo credit: Crunchyroll

But any good storytelling is based on giving you good characters that mean something to you, and the story beats. Again, no matter how outlandish the story or the plot might be, something speaks to you.

CS: The story I hear again and again in the United States is: "I had to run home from school every day to watch that show. And if I didn't make it, I missed that episode."

There's something about the generation of the people – they were literally the last generation of people that had to run home to watch anything. Because right after that, the DVR came out, and after that, streaming media came out. People who watched Dragon Ball had to earn the right to watch that show.

Photo credit: David Livingston - Getty Images
Photo credit: David Livingston - Getty Images

And in many ways, it was the Marvel movies before the Marvel movies existed. It was our Marvel.

So the show, as Kyle just mentioned, it's so long, and it's such a show that people have found themselves escaping into over the years, either to plain enjoy, but also to escape hardship.

This show has united a lot of people. And I think it's that spirit that the show has. It's tattooed on people's bodies. It is part of our culture, and I don't think it's going to be going away any time soon.

Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero is out in UK cinemas on August 19

You Might Also Like

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • OPINION: Cold hands, small crowds: reflections from a weird world junior championship

    EDMONTON — I'm not used to wearing a parka in August. It's a necessity, though, at Rogers Place this month where I'm covering the world junior hockey championship for The Canadian Press. The thermometer may read 30 degrees outside, but up in the makeshift press area on the arena's fifth floor, I've taken to wearing a bulky winter jacket to avoid frozen fingers and chattering teeth. Unexpected cold and odd apparel are just some of the things that have made this tournament unique. The world junior

  • Serena Williams loses to Raducanu; US Open next

    MASON, Ohio (AP) — Serena Williams fell to 0-2 in matches since announcing “the countdown has begun” on her career, losing 6-4, 6-0 to U.S. Open champion Emma Raducanu in the Western & Southern Open on Tuesday night. The 40-year-old Williams said last week in a Vogue magazine essay and an Instagram post that her career was winding down, although she did not explicitly say the U.S. Open, which begins Aug. 29 in New York, would be her last tournament. The Cincinnati event was the second U.S. Open

  • Canada's Keely Shaw claims 2nd bronze at World Para-cycling championships

    Canada's Keely Shaw has won her second bronze medal at the 2022 Para-cycling world championships in Baie-Comeau, Que., as she finished third in the women's C4, 70.2-kilometre road race. On the final day of competition Sunday, Shaw of Midale, Sask., raced to a time of 2:03:29 which was just behind USA's Samantha Bosco who won gold with a time of 2:00:05 and Meg Lemon of Australia took home silver with a time of 2:03:27. With Shaw claiming bronze, she ends the 2022 season eight-for-eight in intern

  • Japan's Baba beats Canada's Chun in U.S. Women's Amateur

    UNIVERSITY PLACE, Wash. (AP) — Saki Baba routed Monet Chun of Canada 11 and 9 on Sunday to become the second Japanese winner in U.S. Women’s Amateur history. The 17-year-old Baba won the last six holes, ending the match with a birdie on the par-3 27th hole at Chambers Bay. Baba joined 1985 champion Michiko Hattori as the only Japanese winners. The 21-year-old Chun won the Canadian Women’s Amateur on July 23 to earn a spot in the event and the CP Women’s Open. She led Michigan to its first Big Te

  • Allegations of Oilers owner Daryl Katz paying underage ballerina for sex dropped

    Allegations that Edmonton Oilers owner Daryl Katz paid an underage ballerina for sex have been dropped from a U.S. civil suit.

  • 3 X-factors that will define the Blue Jays' season

    The Blue Jays' playoff hopes hinge on these three factors.

  • Battle of the Bridge 2: Coaches clash as Chelsea, Spurs draw

    Call it the Battle of the Bridge, Part 2. This time, Thomas Tuchel and Antonio Conte were the main protagonists in the latest feisty match between Chelsea and Tottenham that ended in a 2-2 draw because of a goal deep into stoppage time from Harry Kane. That ended up being an afterthought, though, following the explosive end to the game at Stamford Bridge, just like there was in 2016 when Tottenham's title challenge ended with a 2-2 draw against Chelsea and both sets of players and coaches clashe

  • Simona Halep wins third National Bank Open with victory over Beatriz Haddad Maia

    TORONTO — Simona Halep can't say which of her National Bank Open titles means the most to her, but she knows she'll never forget her third. Halep beat Brazil's Beatriz Haddad Maia 6-3, 2-6, 6-3 on Sunday in the WTA event's final. The Romanian also won the title in Montreal in 2016 and 2018 when the tournament was called the Rogers Cup. "It's tough to compare. I'm a different person. I've changed so much. But the happiness of winning a title is the same," said the 30-year-old Halep with the Natio

  • Roughriders end slump by edging Elks 34-23 in Edmonton

    EDMONTON — Having a break definitely seemed to serve Saskatchewan well. Quarterback Cody Fajardo ran for a pair of touchdowns and passed for another as the Saskatchewan Roughriders emerged with a 34-23 CFL victory over the Edmonton Elks on Saturday. The Roughriders (5-4) had lost three consecutive games before having a bye week and coming back with a win over Edmonton. “Any win is a good win,” said Saskatchewan linebacker Darnell Sankey. “We come out here and get a win on the road, it’s an accom

  • Fantasy Football: Three breakout candidates to look out for

    Here are some breakout candidates that every fantasy football GM should have their eyes on if they want to edge out their opponents this season.

  • Eugenie Bouchard happy to feel the burn after successful return to tennis

    VANCOUVER — Her first match left her exhausted physically and mentally, but Eugenie Bouchard couldn’t be happier. After a 17-month layoff recovering from right shoulder surgery the native of Westmount, Que., is back playing tennis at the Odlum Brown VanOpen. "The goal of surgery and coming back is to be able to play exactly how I want to and how I was playing before,” the 28-year-old former world No. 5 said Monday. "This is what we do as athletes. The point is not to practice all the time, the p

  • Will Zalatoris gets 1st PGA Tour win in playoff at Memphis

    MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Will Zalatoris had the most money and the best world ranking of anyone without a PGA Tour victory. He changed that Sunday by winning the FedEx St. Jude Championship without making birdie in a three-hole playoff. Heartache in two previous playoff losses this year — one in a major — turned into relief for Zalatoris after a wild finish in the TPC Southwind. It ended when he took a penalty drop from the rocks that frame the par-3 11th green and holed a 7-foot bogey putt to beat

  • B.C. Lions chase down Calgary Stampeders with 41-40 comeback win

    CALGARY — Sean Whyte's 25-yard field goal with two seconds left in the fourth quarter capped a B.C. Lions' comeback in a 41-40 win over the host Calgary Stampeders on Saturday. Lions quarterback Nathan Rourke recovered from two early interceptions which the Stampeders converted into touchdowns to score a pair of rushing touchdowns, and throw for 488 yards and a pair of touchdowns. The 24-year-old from Victoria threw touchdown passes to Dominique Rhymes and Bryan Burnham. Whyte also kicked field

  • Bouchard makes successful return to tennis with doubles win in Vancouver

    VANCOUVER — After 17 long months away from the court due to injury, Eugenie Bouchard of Montreal served notice on Sunday that she's back. The 28-year-old, who looked healthy and happy, made her return to pro tennis in doubles action at the Odlum Brown VanOpen WTA 125 event and came away with a hard-fought victory. "I was just happy to be out there, so happy to have a partner like Kayla, she did really amazing," said Bouchard, who is a former World No. 5-ranked player in singles. "We both like to

  • Minnesota Wild's use of 'Thin Blue Line' symbol draws major criticism

    The Minnesota Wild have received backlash online after announcing a Law Enforcement Appreciation Night for the upcoming season, including imagery depicting the controversial "thin blue line" symbol.

  • Callers reporting misconduct to helpline were referred to law firm chosen by Hockey Canada

    For the last three years, callers to the federal government's Canadian sport helpline who wanted to report bad experiences in hockey were referred to either a law firm or an insurance claims adjuster chosen by Hockey Canada, CBC News has learned. When the telephone service launched in March 2019, Sport Canada collated a list of contacts provided by national sport organizations so that the helpline's operators could refer callers to resources available for their respective sports. Marie-Claude As

  • Hurkacz beats Ruud, Carreno Busta tops Evans in National Bank Open semifinals

    MONTREAL — Casper Ruud let the opening game of the decisive set slip away Saturday at the National Bank Open. Hubert Hurkacz took advantage — sealing an important break when his return hit the net cord and trickled over — before rolling to victory. Hurkacz secured a berth in Sunday's final with a 5-7, 6-3, 6-2 victory at IGA Stadium. He'll face Pablo Carreno Busta for the title after the Spaniard posted a 7-5, 6-7 (7), 6-2 win over Britain's Daniel Evans in the evening semifinal. The six-foot-fi

  • Five years later, Sarah Potomak back on women's world hockey championship roster

    CALGARY — Sarah Potomak kept faith she could wear the Maple Leaf again, despite feeling the uncertainty that comes with rejection. The 24-year-old forward from Aldergrove, B.C., will play for Canada in the women's world hockey championship Aug. 25 to Sept. 4 in Herning and Frederikshavn, Denmark. When Potomak made her world championship debut in 2017 in Plymouth, Mich., Canada's youngest player at 19 scored twice and assisted on another goal in five games. She was also the first B.C. player in t

  • Hurkacz beats Ruud, Carreno Busta tops Evans in National Bank Open semifinals

    MONTREAL — Casper Ruud let the opening game of the decisive set slip away Saturday at the National Bank Open. Hubert Hurkacz took advantage — sealing an important break when his return hit the net cord and trickled over — before rolling to victory. Hurkacz secured a berth in Sunday's final with a 5-7, 6-3, 6-2 victory at IGA Stadium. He'll face Pablo Carreno Busta for the title after the Spaniard posted a 7-5, 6-7 (7), 6-2 win over Britain's Daniel Evans in the evening semifinal. The six-foot-fi

  • Canada's bobsled, skeleton federation in negotiations with Canada's safe-sport office

    The national governing body for bobsled and skeleton plans to sign on with Canada's new safe sport office. A spokesperson for Bobsleigh Canada Skeleton (BCS) said Monday that it is in negotiations with the Office of the Sport Integrity Commissioner, which began receiving and addressing complaints of maltreatment in sport on June 20. The news comes on the heels of more than 90 current and former bobsled and skeleton athletes repeating their call to Sport Minister Pascale St-Onge to help clean up