'Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero' Teases Teen Gotenks Fusion and Announces North America Release

During the recent Dragon Ball Games Battle Hour 2022 event, the Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero producers Akio Iyoku and Norihiro Hayashida and director Tetsuro Kodama continued the build-up for the upcoming release.

During the event, the trio shared a new snippet from the film showing the new character Dr. Hedo. Coming with any audio, the clip shares a new focus on the art style of Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero. The event also saw the official announcement of a North American release of the film that will follow the premiere in Japan.

Finally, a "Super" visual was revealed showing characters new and old, along with Teen Goten and Trunks performing the fusion dance, teasing the appearance of Teen Gotenks in Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero.

Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero is now set to premiere in Japan Summer 2022 with a wider global release including a North American premiere expected to follow.

