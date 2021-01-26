Draganfly Selected to Design and Deliver its Vital Intelligence Technology into The 517 Group’s Hospitality and Entertainment Service Organization

Draganfly Inc
·4 min read

Los Angeles, CA, Jan. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Draganfly Inc. (OTCQB: DFLYF) (CSE: DFLY) (FSE: 3U8) (“Draganfly” or the “Company”), an award-winning, industry-leading drone solutions and systems developer, today announced that its Vital Intelligence technology, originally developed for drones and now made available on devices like laptops, tablets and smartphones, has been selected by The 517 Group to design and deliver its Vital Intelligence technology to its hospitality and entertainment focused enterprises.

The 517 Group is a hospitality and entertainment service focused company based out of Tennessee that specializes in operations, brand management, marketing, leadership development, supply chain oversight, strategic alignment and operational best practices. They serve as an operator and brand consultant to senior leadership in multiple organizations ranging from independent restaurants, large suppliers supporting national brands, as well as large multi-unit restaurant chains, including franchised organizations.

Draganfly’s Vital Intelligence technology Smart Vital assessment platform and telehealth app can automatically detect with voluntary consent body temperature, heart rate, respiratory rate, blood pressure and O2 saturation, all from a camera that takes seconds to capture the information. The technology can be deployed via a Kiosk, laptop or mobile devices like a tablets or smartphones.

“The 517 Group was looking for a solution to keep their hospitality and entertainment customers healthy and safe for employees and patrons,” said Cameron Chell, CEO of Draganfly. “We are honored to be selected to work with 517 to implement critical yet elegant solutions that are unobtrusive and effective for workplace safety.”

“A COVID-19 outbreak is detrimental for the restaurant industry,” said Kori Langford, CEO of The 517 Group. “We want to ensure that our restaurants and the restaurants we work with, in addition to our employees and suppliers do not suffer economic loss as a result of having to close temporarily or permanently as a result of an outbreak. We feel confident that the technology solution that Draganfly will be providing will help to ensure that we can keep business operational.”

About Draganfly

Draganfly Inc. (CSE: DFLY; OTCQB: DFLYF; FSE: 3U8) is the creator of quality, cutting-edge drone solutions, software and AI systems that revolutionize the way organizations can do business and service their stakeholders. Recognized as being at the forefront of technology for over 22 years, Draganfly is an award-winning, industry-leader serving the public safety, agriculture, industrial inspections, security, mapping and surveying markets. Draganfly is a company driven by passion, ingenuity, and the need to provide efficient solutions and first-class services to its customers around the world with the goal of saving time, money, and lives.

For more information on Draganfly, please visit us at www.draganfly.com.
For additional investor information, visit https://www.thecse.com/en/listings/technology/draganfly-inc, https://www.otcmarkets.com/stock/DFLYF/overview or https://www.boerse-frankfurt.de/aktie/draganfly-inc.

Media Contact
Arian Hopkins
email: media@draganfly.com

Company Contact
Email: info@draganfly.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains certain “forward looking statements” and certain “forward-looking ‎‎‎‎information” as ‎defined under applicable Canadian securities laws. Forward-looking statements ‎‎‎‎and information can ‎generally be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as ‎‎‎‎‎“may”, “will”, “expect”, “intend”, ‎‎“estimate”, “anticipate”, “believe”, “continue”, “plans” or similar ‎‎‎‎terminology. Forward-looking statements ‎and information are based on forecasts of future ‎‎‎‎results, estimates of amounts not yet determinable and ‎assumptions that, while believed by ‎‎‎‎management to be reasonable, are inherently subject to significant ‎business, economic and ‎‎‎‎competitive uncertainties and contingencies. Forward-looking statements ‎include, but are not ‎‎‎‎limited to, statements with respect to the successful utilization of the ‎Company’s Vital ‎‎‎‎Intelligence technology. ‎Forward-‎‎‎‎looking statements and information are subject to various known and unknown risks and ‎‎‎‎‎uncertainties, many of which are beyond the ability of the Company to control or predict, that ‎‎‎‎may cause ‎the Company’s actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different ‎‎‎‎from those ‎expressed or implied thereby, and are developed based on assumptions about such ‎‎‎‎risks, uncertainties ‎and other factors set out here in, including but not limited to: the potential ‎‎‎‎impact of epidemics, ‎pandemics or other public health crises, including the current outbreak of ‎‎‎‎the novel coronavirus known as ‎COVID-19 on the Company’s business, operations and financial ‎‎‎‎condition, the successful integration of ‎technology, the inherent risks involved in the general ‎‎‎‎securities markets; uncertainties relating to the ‎availability and costs of financing needed in the ‎‎‎‎future; the inherent uncertainty of cost estimates and the ‎potential for unexpected costs and ‎‎‎‎expenses, currency fluctuations; regulatory restrictions, liability, ‎competition, loss of key ‎‎‎‎employees and other related risks and uncertainties disclosed under the ‎heading “Risk Factors“ ‎‎‎‎in the Company’s most recent filings filed with securities regulators in Canada on ‎the SEDAR ‎‎‎‎website at www.sedar.com. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-‎looking ‎‎‎‎information except as required by applicable law. Such forward-looking information represents ‎‎‎‎‎managements’ best judgment based on information currently available. No forward-looking ‎‎‎‎statement ‎can be guaranteed and actual future results may vary materially. Accordingly, readers ‎‎‎‎are advised not to ‎place undue reliance on forward-looking statements or information.‎


