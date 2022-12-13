Drag shows have a long history in the South. Why are they drawing threats now?

Danielle Dreilinger
·9 min read

When the lights snapped out at the drag show in Moore County, North Carolina, the producers and performers thought: This was unlikely to be a coincidence.

As of Dec. 8, authorities were still investigating the attack on two substations, which took out power for about 45,000 people for four days. They haven’t found any evidence it was tied to the show.

However, there was reason to suspect it was. The show had drawn hatred and threats, with online comments threatening lynching and castration. People called and verbally berated the teenagers who worked at a shop that sponsored the show, Sandhills Pride executive director Lauren Mathers said at a Dec. 8 press conference.

“It hit hard. It hit fast. It was loud. It was scary,” she said.

Especially scary because it was one of an increasing number of drag shows, across the South and the nation, facing threats and protests — at least 126 in 2022 through mid-November, including 48 in the South, GLAAD reported. The highest number of threats were in North Carolina, followed by Texas. Legislative efforts to limit drag are underway in six states and the U.S. House.

Lauren Mathers, director of Sandhills Pride, left, comforts drag queen Naomi Dix as she tears up while recounting the threats she received leading up to a recent drag performance while speaking on a panel with LGBTQ community leaders in Durham, N.C., on Thursday, Dec. 8, 2022.
Lauren Mathers, director of Sandhills Pride, left, comforts drag queen Naomi Dix as she tears up while recounting the threats she received leading up to a recent drag performance while speaking on a panel with LGBTQ community leaders in Durham, N.C., on Thursday, Dec. 8, 2022.

The backlash comes after LGBTQ rights, visibility, prevalence and acceptance have blossomed.

On Dec. 8, Congress passed a bill guaranteeing recognition of same-sex marriages — with bipartisan support. Over 70% of Americans support same-sex marriage, including a majority of Republicans, according to Gallup. The share of Americans who identify as LGBTQ doubled to 7% over a decade, according to Gallup — including 21% of Gen Z. Five percent of young adults told Pew they are trans or nonbinary.

Drag performers typically wear elaborate costumes that exaggerate traditional gender norms, and perform stylized routines — often lip-syncing to popular songs, telling jokes or singing. They may show cleavage, not unlike Dolly Parton. It’s most common to wear women’s clothing, but performers may be of any gender and wear pretty much anything — there are drag kings as well as queens, and performers who blur gender entirely. If you’ve seen the musical “Hairspray” or any of 40-plus Bugs Bunny cartoons, you’ve seen drag.

In other words, drag is mainstream. Shows remain a gathering place for people who feel marginalized in the straight world. They are also popular with bachelorette parties. “RuPaul’s Drag Race” has international editions. A reality show that brings drag shows to small towns is in its third season.

Despite the progress, the threats are terrifying. The Proud Boys came, armed, to a show in Memphis, Tennessee. Earlier this month, someone shot at a Washington State brewery that plans a Drag Queen Story Hour. Alabama drag queen Victoria Jewelle has hosted shows wondering the whole time if “me and my girls are going to have to run out the side door,” she said.

What’s going on?

Drag performer Emma Lavin, center, attempts to find middle ground with protesters outside Old Nick's Pub in Eugene Sunday, Oct. 23, 2022. The crowd of protesters showed up to protest the performance of an 11-year-old drag queen at the pub's drag queen story time.
Drag performer Emma Lavin, center, attempts to find middle ground with protesters outside Old Nick's Pub in Eugene Sunday, Oct. 23, 2022. The crowd of protesters showed up to protest the performance of an 11-year-old drag queen at the pub's drag queen story time.

The history of drag in the South

Drag performance is old — in LGBTQ spaces and far beyond.

In the 1800s, U.S. Navy sailors dressed as women or mermaids for ceremonies to honor King Neptune, the U.S.S. Constitution Museum writes. (Today, Navy yeoman Joshua Kelley performs as Harpy Daniels with the catchphrase, “Serving Country, Serving Looks.”)

Troupes on the Black “chitlin’ circuit” often featured a drag performer. A Black paper enthused in 1901 about “female impersonator” Augustus Stevens, who “is making nightly hits in his single turn. He will soon stage one of Papinta’s famous serpentine dances.” Four decades later, Little Richard would begin his career as Princess Lavonne.

Members of the U.S. Navy dress up for a &quot;Crossing the Line&quot; ceremony in the 1920s as the U.S.S. Detroit crosses the equator.
Members of the U.S. Navy dress up for a "Crossing the Line" ceremony in the 1920s as the U.S.S. Detroit crosses the equator.

Up to 100 years ago, Southern churches, both Black and white, held womanless weddings and pageants as fundraisers, historian John Howard said. They’d play on gender roles by making “the most pompous macho man the bride, the shortest, thinnest man the groom,” Howard said.

Drag blew up in queer spaces after World War II. Gay New Orleans Mardi Gras krewes held drag balls throughout the 1960s, according to 64 Parishes. In the 1970s, “Drag” magazine chronicled balls, shows and pageants across the country. At the 1972 Miss Gay America drag pageant, for instance, Miss South Carolina won Miss Photogenic and Miss Tennessee won the swimsuit contest.

Poet Minnie Bruce Pratt went to her first drag show in Charlotte, North Carolina, in 1981 with fellow National Organization for Women state delegates. She remembers “fabulously beautiful people in pink spangled evening clothes lip-syncing to great music, us singing along,” she said.

In Tuscaloosa, Alabama, in the ‘80s, Michael’s Club was the place to go for drag fans from counties around, Howard said. Magnolia emceed wearing a giant wig and quoting the old standby, “the higher the hair, the closer to God,” while her parents worked the door. She’d bring the house down duetting with her mother to the Judds song “Mama He’s Crazy,” her mother on acoustic guitar.

In the early 1900s, &quot;female impersonator&quot; Augustus Stevens performed for Black audiences.
In the early 1900s, "female impersonator" Augustus Stevens performed for Black audiences.

Why now?

Staff at the ACLU and the Family Research Council both said they haven’t found an organized campaign to limit drag shows.

Rather, social media and conservative news outlets have buzzed over a handful of videos of drag performances with children in the audience.

Outcry over these events spurred Tennessee Senate Majority Leader Jack Johnson to file a bill that’s been characterized as banning drag. Johnson said that’s inaccurate.

The bill would limit all sexually explicit performances in areas where kids could be present, he said: “It doesn’t matter if it’s by someone who’s dressed in drag or not.” It would not affect drag shows in age-restricted venues, or people in drag marching in a parade or reading at a G-rated story hour, he said.

He did not want to promote violence or vitriol, he said.

“There’s no place for hatred. Hatred leads to violence sometimes,” he said. “We can have public policy agreements and disagreements and we need to work those out through the proper channels in our various legislative capacities, but I don’t want to be associated with any sort of hate or violence.”

Johnson said he had not gone to a drag show, though he mused, “I’ve gone to Vegas.”

Larger context

People like Johnson say they just want to make sure children aren’t exposed to sexual material, like parents of all stripes don’t want kids seeing online porn.

That said, attacks on drag are part of a larger firestorm opposing children’s exposure to LGBTQ people and content. Opposition started pre-pandemic with Drag Queen Story Hours and similar daytime events that moved drag out of queer clubs. There have been efforts to remove books from school libraries and limit discussion of gender and sexual orientation in the classroom. Johnson has also pre-filed a bill banning gender-affirming care for minors.

“We seem to be in the middle of an anti-LGBTQ, an anti-trans and an anti-drag panic,” Minnie Pratt said. “It’s a pushback against social change.”

Some of the opposition stems from the belief that queer and trans behavior goes against God’s will.

“With the children, we’ve got a crisis. The building is on fire,” said Sharayah Colter, a member of the Conservative Baptist Network’s steering council. But underneath that, “It’s not right to be questioning the identity that God has given people when he has created them — he creates them male and female.”

The Proud Boys, Patriot Front and other right-wing extremists showed up in force to protest against a drag queen event at First Christian Church of Katy on Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022, in Katy, a suburb of Houston, Texas.
The Proud Boys, Patriot Front and other right-wing extremists showed up in force to protest against a drag queen event at First Christian Church of Katy on Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022, in Katy, a suburb of Houston, Texas.

From that perspective, it doesn’t matter if a drag queen is wearing an evening gown reading “Goodnight Moon”: It’s gender-bending, and it’s unacceptable.

Colter and some evangelicals believe the prevalence of LGBTQ people in the cultural discourse, including through drag, makes people, especially children, more likely to be gay or trans.

“I don’t think that God is creating people to be LGBTQ,” she said.

Supporters pose with signs and pride flags at Downtown Divas drag show at Sunrise Theater in Southern Pines, Dec. 3, 2022.
Supporters pose with signs and pride flags at Downtown Divas drag show at Sunrise Theater in Southern Pines, Dec. 3, 2022.

Familiar talking points

Accusations that gay people are trying to groom or convert children are familiar. They are also untrue. There is zero evidence that LGBTQ people are more likely to molest children. Science has found sexual orientation and gender identity are innate, "influenced by genetic factors," GLAAD spokeswoman Barbara Simon said.

At age 5, long before Victoria Jewelle had any exposure to a gay or trans person, “I knew something was different with me,” she said. When her mother left the house, Jewelle would put on her red shoes and feel right. She was groomed to be straight, she said. It didn’t work.

As for the raciness of drag performances, queens said they know how to tailor shows to audiences. Just like Bob Saget could be family-friendly on “Full House” and X-rated in a nightclub. Besides, there’s state law, Jewelle said: “You have to keep everything covered. Even if it’s fake, it has to be covered!”

Drag is about art and transformation, “the art of illusion,” Jewelle said. As she walked down a staircase at a wedding gig to Beyonce, shimmering with rhinestones, a 4-year-old boy stood agog. “She’s so pretty!” he gasped.

“The only thing that child took from that experience was that he had the opportunity to see something that was very beautiful. I don’t see the sexualization in that,” Jewelle said.

Also old: LGBTQ criminalization and resistance.

Police routinely raided those New Orleans balls. A 1972 issue of “Drag” magazine reported that four men were arrested at Memphis’ The Door lounge. The performers were booked on charges they impersonated females, and the owner for permitting men to sing, dance and kiss in dresses and wigs. “Crime is certainly rampant in Memphis!” the magazine noted, with a practically audible eye-roll.

“We were felons,” Pratt said. In the 1970s, she lost custody of her two sons because she was a lesbian. The Supreme Court didn’t overturn sodomy laws until 2003.

Threats to drag shows, “It’s intimidation. We can’t give into it,” Pratt said. “We’ve pushed back in the past, we’ve won in the past and we’ll win this time around.”

“The show still goes on, even though you petrified,” Jewelle said, laughing.

And maybe the best way to win is to win them over.

Tyler Cooper, of Detroit, aka Sabin interacts with the crowd while kicking off a drag show he put together on the main stage on Saturday, June 11, 2022, during the Motor City Pride Festival at Detroit's Hart Plaza.
Tyler Cooper, of Detroit, aka Sabin interacts with the crowd while kicking off a drag show he put together on the main stage on Saturday, June 11, 2022, during the Motor City Pride Festival at Detroit's Hart Plaza.

They’ve got friends in low places

Last November, Jewelle put on the first drag show in Prattville, Alabama.

“We were getting threats that they were going to drag us across the bridge, and they was going to show us that Prattville didn’t accept drag and all that stuff, and we was immoral,” she said.

The show was at Carl's Country, a straight bar featuring honky-tonk music in a cinderblock building with a Confederate flag on the wall. Jewelle is Black.

The audience was mainly straight, conservative and white — men in ball caps, Wranglers and boots — there perhaps out of curiosity. Jewelle laid out the rules: no touching the performers or dancing on them or getting in their space.

As the crowd stood awkwardly, she added, “I don’t know if anybody told you, but I am a man.” Everyone burst out laughing.

And then they all had a great time.

Victoria Jewelle, center, put on the first drag show Prattville, Ala. had ever seen. There were threats ahead of time, but the show was such a hit they've gone back multiple times.
Victoria Jewelle, center, put on the first drag show Prattville, Ala. had ever seen. There were threats ahead of time, but the show was such a hit they've gone back multiple times.

“They was really supportive!” Jewelle said.

At the end of the night, the owner asked where the performers wanted to take a photo. Jewelle said, “Right in front of this rebel flag!”

Now, Carl's Country books drag shows regularly.

“They call us their queens,” Jewelle said.

Danielle Dreilinger is an American South storytelling reporter and the author of the book "The Secret History of Home Economics." You can reach her at ddreilinger@gannett.com or 919-236-3141.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Drag shows have a long history, even in US South. Why the threats now?

Latest Stories

  • 'Intriguing' Adam Fantilli hoping to crack Canada's world junior roster

    MONCTON, N.B. — Adam Fantilli was trying to get the game up and running on his laptop. The freshman forward's Michigan Wolverines were set to play the Michigan State Spartans in a clash of NCAA rivals. Fantilli's only problem? The matchup wasn't available to stream online. Undeterred and still keen to watch some hockey following a long practice session at Canada's world junior selection camp, Connor Bedard offered a solution – the phenom's Regina Pats were playing the Prince Albert Raiders in We

  • AFC-leading Bills overcome elements, beat White, Jets 20-12

    ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — Josh Allen threw a touchdown pass and ran for a score on consecutive possessions and the Buffalo Bills persevered through wet, chilly and windy conditions to beat a banged-up Mike White and the AFC East-rival New York Jets 20-12 on Sunday. Allen’s 24-yard touchdown pass to Knox in the closing minute of the second quarter led to Buffalo scoring on four consecutive drives, capped by a pair of field goals by Tyler Bass, including a 49-yarder. The AFC-leading Bills (10-3) w

  • P.E.I. puts on final touches ahead of Canada Winter Games

    With only two months left to go, Prince Edward Island is putting on the final touches ahead of the highly anticipated 2023 Canada Winter Games. Few are as excited as staff and volunteers, as they've been counting down the sleeps for years — and soon there won't be many left to count. "It's getting very intense, it's getting real for a lot of people," said Brian McFeely, CEO of the 2023 Canada Winter Games. "Every day is a day less, so the planning is moving forward at a feverishly [fast] pace."

  • London's young female soccer players thrilled for Canada's pro women's league

    Cindy Lee, 15, has played soccer for most of her life as a defensive midfielder for the Whitecaps London club, and hopes to someday represent team Canada at a future women's World Cup. And that dream came one step closer to her when she heard a national professional league is underway for 2025. Lee believes it'll open up lots of doors for female athletes like herself looking to pursue to the sport as a career. "It's time for diversity and more employment opportunities," she said. "There's so muc

  • Rangers sign LHP Andrew Heaney to $25 million, 2-year deal

    ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Andrew Heaney and the Rangers finalized their $25 million, two-year contract Friday, the latest move by Texas to upgrade its pitching staff. Heaney went 4-4 with a 3.10 ERA in 16 games (14 starts) for the NL West champion Los Angeles Dodgers last season. He threw only 72 2/3 innings, missing much of the first four months with a pair of shoulder injuries, but finished with 110 strikeouts and just 19 walks. His career-best rate of 13.62 strikeouts per nine innings ranked se

  • Karlsson, Meier lead Sharks past Ducks 6-1 to snap skid

    ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Erik Karlsson and Nico Sturm scored eight seconds apart in the Sharks’ three-goal second period, and Eetu Makiniemi won his first NHL start with 23 saves in San Jose's 6-1 victory over the Anaheim Ducks on Friday night. Timo Meier and Karlsson had a goal and an assist apiece for the Sharks, who snapped a four-game losing streak with just their second win in nine games. After Makiniemi made his NHL debut in relief of Kaapo Kahkonen on Wednesday, the 23-year-old Finnish goal

  • Rantanen scores 3rd in OT, Avalanche rally past Blues 3-2

    ST. LOUIS (AP) — Mikko Rantanen scored in the final seconds of regulation and the first minute of overtime to complete his fifth career hat trick and give the Colorado Avalanche a 3-2 win over the St. Louis Blues on Sunday. “We’re missing a lot of guys, a lot of veteran guys, especially up front,” Rantanen said. “I try to do my best, and even little bit more, in this situation. We need a lot to win games, and tonight was one of those.” Rantanen's second goal of the game came with nine seconds le

  • Stars win in OT again, 3-2 over Detroit on Lundkvist winner

    DALLAS (AP) — The Dallas Stars got another late overtime goal, this one from rookie defenseman Nils Lundkvist to beat the Detroit Red Wings. After losing their first five games this season that went past regulation, the Stars have won in the final half-minute of overtime in back-to-back games that were played in less than 48 hours. Lundkvist scored with 30.6 seconds left Saturday for a 3-2 win. “We lost the opening draw and didn’t touch the puck for the first three minutes again. But I just thin

  • Williamson scores 35 again, Pelicans top Suns 129-124 in OT

    NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Zion Williamson scored 35 points and the New Orleans Pelicans beat the short-handed Phoenix Suns 129-124 in overtime Sunday for their seventh straight victory. CJ McCollum added 29 for the Pelicans, who beat the Suns — playing without star guard Devin Booker because of tightness in his left hamstring — for the second time in three days and won for the 12th time in their last 14 games as they've surged to the Western Conference lead. Deandre Ayton had 28 points and 12 rebounds

  • Tage Thompson isn't the only Sabres player on the rise

    This week we look at a few players doing well in tough spots, under the radar depth players, emerging young stars, the Winnipeg Jets, Buffalo Sabres and more.

  • Rangers beat Avalanche 2-1 in SO for third straight win

    DENVER (AP) — Mika Zibanejad and Artemi Panarin scored in the shootout, giving the New York Rangers a 2-1 victory over the Colorado Avalanche on Friday night. Braden Schneider scored in regulation and Igor Shesterkin stopped 41 shots through overtime and both Colorado attempts in the tiebreaker to help the Rangers win their third straight after losing five of six. “We found a way to win tonight with unbelievable goaltending,” Rangers coach Gerard Gallant said. “Obviously, that was the biggest ke

  • Durant, Irving among several Nets sitting out Pacers' game

    INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — All-Stars Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving are among eight Brooklyn Nets players who have been ruled out of Saturday night's game at Indiana. The team says Durant's absence is management of a right knee injury on the second night of back-to-back games. Irving is out because of tightness in his left thigh muscle. All five starters from Friday night's 120-116 victory over Atlanta have been ruled out. The Nets said Joe Harris (left ankle) and Ben Simmons (left knee and calf) also w

  • Warriors beat Celtics 123-107 in NBA Finals rematch

    SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Klay Thompson scored 34 points, Splash Brother Stephen Curry added 32 with six 3-pointers and Golden State beat the Boston Celtics 123-107 on Saturday night in a rematch of this year’s NBA Finals won by the Warriors in six games. Jordan Poole had 20 points starting in place of injured Andrew Wiggins despite shooting 1 for 9 from long range. Thompson scored 12 of his points in the opening quarter shooting 5 of 9 and had 24 by halftime. Curry shot 12 for 21 and had seven assis

  • Federal government commits $2.4 million in crisis money to athletes' mental health

    Canada's sports minister has committed $2.4 million in crisis funding for athletes' mental health. Pascale St-Onge announced Monday in Montreal the money will support crisis care, education and training for Olympic and Paralympic athletes and coaches. A wave of active and retired athletes have pointed to abusive and toxic environments in Canadian high-performance sport. They've demanded culture change from the system and their federations, and there have also been calls for a national inquiry in

  • LeVert scores 22 points, Cavaliers beat Thunder 110-102

    CLEVELAND (AP) — Caris LeVert scored 22 points, Evan Mobley had 21 points and 12 rebounds and the Cleveland Cavaliers never trailed in a 110-102 victory over the Oklahoma City Thunder on Saturday night. Jarrett Allen had 21 points and 11 rebounds, and Darius Garland added 13 points and eight assists for Cleveland, which is an NBA-best 12-2 at home. All-Star guard Donovan Mitchell missed his second straight game with a sore right lower leg. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, the third-leading scorer in the

  • Canadian international Koné 'grateful' to MLS team that gave him his start

    MONTREAL — In March of 2021, a 19-year-old Ismael Koné was invited to CF Montreal's first-team training camp. A year and a half later, the Canadian international’s profile has skyrocketed, earning a call-up to Canada's first World Cup squad since 1986 and a move to English club Watford F.C. While a new adventure awaits Koné in Europe, he says he will always fondly remember breaking into the professional ranks with his hometown team. "I've always wanted to play in Europe. The biggest leagues, the

  • Bouncing back: Chiefs seek 14th straight win over Broncos

    DENVER (AP) — Forget “We're on to Cincinnati.” The catchphrase coined eight years ago by Bill Belichick after the Patriots were blown out at Kansas City was updated this week by Chiefs coach Andy Reid following his team's latest loss to the Bengals. Now, it's “We're over Cincinnati.” Reid was peppered with questions this week about the Chiefs (9-3) bouncing back after squandering a chance to maintain control of the AFC playoff race when they blew another late lead in a 27-24 loss to Cincinnati l

  • Rantanen scores late in 3rd, OT, Avalanche beat Blues 3-2

    ST. LOUIS (AP) — Mikko Rantanen scored in the final seconds of regulation and the first minute of overtime to complete his fifth career hat trick and give the Colorado Avalanche a 3-2 win over the St. Louis Blues on Sunday. Rantanen’s second goal of the game came with nine seconds left in regulation, forcing the extra period. He sealed the comeback win 29 seconds into overtime. Pavel Francouz made 30 saves and the Avalanche snapped a five-game winless streak. Vladimir Tarasenko and Brandon Saad

  • Canada's Mikaël Kingsbury wins dual moguls gold in Sweden

    Canada's Mikaël Kingsbury won the dual moguls final at a World Cup event in Idre Fjäll, Sweden, on Sunday, a day after taking silver in moguls. The 30-year-old from Deux-Montagnes, Que., captured the gold medal by scoring 19.00 in the final, beating Swedish freestyler Filip Gravenfors, who posted a score of 16.00. The Swede beat Kingsbury to the finish line, but the judges awarded the Canadian more points. "[Gravenfors is] really fast. Filip really challenged me. I did well in the middle section

  • Drake Batherson's goal and assist put Ottawa Senators over Predators 3-2

    NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Drake Batherson scored a goal and assisted on another to lead the Ottawa Senators to a 3-2 victory over the Nashville Predators on Saturday. Claude Giroux and Alex DeBrincat also scored, Shane Pinto had a pair of assists and Cam Talbot made 27 saves for the Senators, who snapped a two-game losing streak. Yakov Trenin and Nino Niederreiter scored and Juuse Saros made 30 saves for Nashville, losers of two straight. Batherson and Niederreiter scored goals a minute apart in t