How a drag show became a milestone for Happy Valley-Goose Bay

For Bradley Baker, returning to his hometown of Happy Valley-Goose Bay to host and produce its first drag show was "surreal."

"It's quite literally a dream come true for me," said Baker, who also performed at last week's show as his drag queen persona Shavonne.

"It's a bit embarrassing to admit, but I when I was younger, I used to go for walks around my neighborhood in in Goose Bay, and I would have my headphones in. And in the back of my head somewhere — it was the drama club kid in me, probably — I just kind of pictured of like, you know, making it big and coming home and doing a show like this and now it's happening."

Along with Shavonne, drag queens 24 Flavours and Barbra Bardot — both from Newfoundland and Labrador — and Ophelia Delight of Ontario performed at last Friday's show, at the close of Pride Week, for close to 100 people at the Masonic Temple-Polaris Lodge.

