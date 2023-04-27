Drag racing BMW drivers given licence suspension following crash

The drivers of two luxury BMW’s who crashed their vehicles while racing in North Vancouver have been given drivers licence suspensions, one for four months and the other five months.

In January the two men, both in their 20s, smashed into a concrete barrier and a street pole near the Lloyd Avenue exit of the Trans Canada Highway after racing down the highway around midnight.

The drivers, from Burnaby and Richmond, were issued tickets for excessive speed and driving without due care and attention.

Const. Mansoor Sahak, North Vancouver RCMP spokesperson, said it was a “fair suspension” given the young age of the drivers.

“This is just a lesson for other drivers out there thinking of doing similar actions with similar behaviours that could have dangerous consequences,” he said. “In this instance nobody was seriously injured, but it could have seriously hurt them, or others, or could have killed somebody.”

Traffic officers had been conducting speed enforcement at Westview Drive on Highway 1 when the two brazen BMW drivers flew past at speeds up to 145 kilometres per hour in an 80 km/h zone.

The officers followed the cars to conduct a traffic stop but found they had already come to a halt, having driven into a stop sign and a concrete barrier before crashing outside a church.

Neither driver was the registered owner, with the vehicles owned by their family members.

Mina Kerr-Lazenby is the North Shore News’ Indigenous and civic affairs reporter. This reporting beat is made possible by the Local Journalism Initiative.

