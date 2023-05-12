‘Drag Race’ Winners Symone, Danny Beard and Krystal Versace Land New Shows on WOW Presents Plus (Exclusive)

A diverse slate of original programming showcasing the world’s top drag queens — including three winners of “RuPaul’s Drag Race” — is coming to WOW Presents Plus.

On Friday, the first day of DragCon LA, World of Wonder announced its slate of shows coming this year. “RuPaul’s Drag Race” Season 13 winner Symone, “Drag Race UK” Season 4 winner Danny Beard and “Drag Race UK” Season 3 winner Krystal Versace each have their own series on WOW Presents Plus later this year.

Find out more about the upcoming shows and their launch dates:

“Keeping Up With Krystal Versace” (Coming this Summer)

In “Keeping Up with Krystal Versace,” the “RuPaul’s Drag Race UK” Season 3 winner prepares for her solo show with her drag family made up of UK legends. As Krystal manages a hectic tour and her evolving brand, creating “The Next World” tour with her standard for perfection may be too much for her and her family to handle!

“After Shave With Danny Beard” (Coming this Fall)

Mustache you a question, and DON’T shave it for later! “The After Shave With Danny Beard” is a super secret new series where hilarious winner of “RuPaul’s Drag Race UK” Season 4, Danny Beard, and special guests sit down to spill all the tea on “Drag Race.” Beard brings their one of a kind sense of humor and insight as a crowned queen towards these revealing and gag-worthy interviews.

“Avalon TV” (Premieres Oct. 9)

Gigi Goode, Hunter Crenshaw, Marko Monroe and Symone from the House of Avalon. (Getty)

“Avalon TV” is an off-the-wall, over-the-top and under-the-wig series that takes you inside the brains of LA’s hottest creative collective, The House Of Avalon. Whether it’s fashion, nightlife, drag, art, comedy or media – this chosen family is creating one iconic pop culture moment after another, and skyrocketing to success by their own set of rules. Marko, Hunter, Symone, Grant, Caleb, Gigi Goode and Riley star in this genre bending series filled with real life drama, pranks, parties and celebrity guests galore.

“Bring Back My Girls” Season 2 (Oct. 24)

Ts Madison, host of “Bring Back My Girls” (WOW Presents Plus)

As previously reported by TheWrap, host Ts Madison is bringing back the casts of your favorite “RuPaul’s Drag Race” iterations in front of a live audience at DragCon LA for a second year. Queens from the US, UK, Canada, Philippines and more reunite to spill the tea on their seasons and update fans on where they are now! The queens face-off with their fans in a live Q&A where there are laughs, fights, nostalgia, insider stories, tears and even some never before heard confessions. This season will reunite the casts of “RuPaul’s Drag Race” Season 14, “Canada’s Drag Race: Canada Vs. The World,” “RuPaul’s Drag Race UK” Season 3 and Season 4, “RuPaul’s Drag Race Down Under” Season 2, “Drag Race Philippines” Season 1 and “Canada’s Drag Race” Season 3.

“Sissy That Psyche” (Nov. 6)

In “Sissy That Psyche,” best squirrel-friends D’Vaugn Neville, David Brandyn and Dr. Matthew Brinkley give a play-by-play breakdown of legendary “Drag Race” meltdowns. Tune in on Nov. 6 as they reveal the best strategies to navigate conflict with guests and callers who find themselves in similar situations.

“Tongue Thai’d” Season 2 (Premieres Dec. 4)

Pangina Heals, star of “Drag Race Thailand” and “RuPaul’s Drag Race UK Vs The World,” takes us on a food tour of Thai Town in Hollywood, California. In this sophomore season, she challenges her superstar guests to amp up the spice, from one dish to the next, as they spill secrets over a meal of Thai delicacies.

These titles and more World of Wonder original films and series make up the latest and greatest programming coming to WOW Presents Plus in 2023, including recently announced iterations of the Emmy-nominated “RuPaul’s Drag Race” global franchise “RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars” Season 8 (excluding the US), “Drag Race Mexico,” “Drag Race France” Season 2, “RuPaul’s Drag Race Down Under” Season 3, “Drag Race Philippines” Season 2 along with “Drag Race Philippines: Untucked,” “Drag Race Brasil,” “Drag Race Germany,” “RuPaul’s Drag Race UK” Season 5 and “Drag Race Italia.”

DragCon LA runs through this weekend at the Los Angeles Convention Center.

