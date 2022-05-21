Drag Race winners dish on All Stars 7 rule change and 'people secretly stabbing you in the back'

Joey Nolfi
·5 min read

Warning: This article contains spoilers for episodes 1 and 2 of RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars 7.

Change your [rules], All Stars 7. Change it around.

The iconic words of Tammie Brown seemingly guided RuPaul's Drag Race producers as they concocted a massive twist fit for eight returning champions on the first all-winners edition of the Emmy-winning franchise. In a move that marked the biggest change to the format since the lipstick-pulling shenanigans of All Stars 2, RuPaul announced during Friday's episode that AS7 would contain no eliminations throughout the season. Instead, the cast will compete against each other's report cards, as they amass "Legendary Legend Stars" throughout the season — with one lip-sync-winning all-star gaining the ability to "block" a fellow competitor from adding any to her haul during the next episode.

"I definitely think, out of the three seasons that I've done, this time I was a little bit more strategic because the game requires you to be more strategic," All Stars 4 winner Trinity The Tuck exclusively tells EW of her thoughts on the twist in a new clip from our AS7 cover story interview above. Adds All Stars 5 victor Shea Couleé: "We really have to be strategic, it's like drag Big Brother out there, you just have to know how to maneuver."

Fellow All Stars 4 winner Monét X Change recalls the twist "giving Survivor," just without the dramatic exits, and that it led to "tricking people into thinking they're your friend, but doing a little something to undercut them" in the end — a comment that prompted season 12 champ Jaida Essence Hall to clap back: "It's giving people secretly stabbing you in the back."

RuPaul's Drag Race digital cover
RuPaul's Drag Race digital cover

Vijat M for EW Jaida Essence Hall for EW

Outside of the chaos the rule change caused among the gals' relationships, it also put them at ease with their own artistry across a season dedicated to celebrating Drag Race excellence among its royal court of crown-wearing queens.

"The fact that nobody was leaving allowed us to then re-evaluate the way in which we competed, because you can actually give your best because you know for a fact that you're not leaving, you don't have this constant fear thing. So when you make decisions on the show, it's not fear-based, it's because I want to be excellent," Jaida continues, with season 3 legend Raja observing that it was "traumatic" to step back into the Drag Race competition, but knowing she was there for the entirety of the season created an environment that fostered creativity over bitterness.

"Realizing we were going to be there and showcase each week and not be sent home allowed all of us to have a little bit more ease in how we connected to each other, because we knew we were going to get to do fierce runways anyway on every episode," she says. "So, that kind of made it a little bit nicer."

Finishes season 5's Jinkx Monsoon: "It's like we were able to take really big swings, without the fear of is this swing going to be the thing that sends me home, and I think that also allowed all of us to really lean into our idiosyncrasies and our special, unique drag so that we know we're not going to get sent home because we put ourselves out on the runway."

RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars
RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars

Paramount+/World of Wonder 'RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars 7' cast performs on the Main Stage.

Monét initially felt that she "hated it" and "wanted it to not be how it was — at the beginning," but learned to like it later in the game, she previously told EW as part of our roundtable interview with the all-winners cast. "I liked it," Jinkx added, "and I think it's the reason I said yes."

Monét further elaborated on the kind of drama in store on All Stars 7: "I was uninhibited going in. Like, 'You know what? I'm just ready to have fun and be strategic. As someone who watches a lot of Drag Race and All Stars, I want them to be shady and send people home,'" she said. "Cue UK Versus the World. I loved that they were being so shady and made good TV. I felt that energy. Like, "Let's create chaos, let's have fun."

RuPaul's Drag Race digital cover
RuPaul's Drag Race digital cover

Vijat M for EW EW unties 'Drag Race' winners for our 'All Stars 7' cover shoot

The two-part AS7 premiere began with a choreography and songwriting challenge set to RuPaul's new tune "Legends," and ended with Shea and Monét taking the season's first pair of stars — with Shea ultimately winning the lip-sync and choosing to block Trinity. Episode 2 featured an epic Snatch Game that saw the queens performing as two celebrities each with Trinity and Jinkx placing in the top, though Trinity was unable to claim her star due to her blocking. Jinkx won the lip-sync duel, and (cue the depressing "It's chocolate" horn from season 14) blocked Shea.

RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars 7 airs Fridays on Paramount+. Watch the cast discuss the rule change in EW's exclusive video above, and read our entire AS7 cover story.

Subscribe to EW's BINGE podcast for full recaps of RuPaul's Drag Race, including weekly season 14 recaps with the cast.

Related content:

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Five things to know about the National Hockey League playoffs

    Here are five things to know as we head into Tuesday's post-season action: BATTLE OF FLORIDA The two-time defending Stanley Cup champion Tampa Bay Lightning and the Presidents' Trophy-winning Florida Panthers are meeting in the playoffs for the second consecutive season, with Game 1 starting Tuesday on Florida’s home ice. The NHL started awarding the Presidents’ Trophy in 1986 to the club with the best regular-season record, and this marks the ninth time that the winner of that trophy has faced

  • NHL playoffs preview: Panthers seeking redemption in reunion with Lightning

    Florida stands in Tampa's path toward a third consecutive Stanley Cup.

  • Perron scores twice, Blues even series with 4-1 win over Avs

    DENVER (AP) — David Perron scored twice as St. Louis switched up its line combinations, Jordan Binnington made 30 saves and the Blues beat the Colorado Avalanche 4-1 on Thursday night to tie their second-round series at a game apiece. Jordan Kyrou added a goal and Brandon Saad sealed it with an empty-netter for the Blues as they rode another stellar performance from Binnington. The Blues goaltender stopped 51 shots during a 3-2 overtime loss in Game 1. Binnington's flashing his 2019 form, when a

  • Hockey Night in Canada: Stanley Cup playoffs on desktop & app

    Want to watch a free live stream of Stanley Cup playoff games on Hockey Night in Canada? CBC will live stream Hockey Night in Canada on all digital platforms, meaning more Canadians will be able to access the games. On Wednesday, the Calgary Flames host the Edmonton Oilers in Game 1 of their second-round series at 9:30 p.m. ET. Here's your guide on how to watch. The CBC Sports app will continue to provide free live streams of Hockey Night in Canada games, which you can download at the links belo

  • CPL champion Pacific FC keeps rolling under coach James Merriman

    Defending CPL champion Pacific FC has not missed a beat this season, despite the departure of head coach Pa-Modou Kah and several key players after last year's successful title run. James Merriman, elevated from assistant to head coach, has Pacific atop the Canadian Premier League standings at 5-1-1 ahead of its date with visiting York United (2-2-2) on Friday night. "There was a lot of transition in the off-season. It can be tough and a lot of challenges," said Merriman. "The way that the group

  • Shapovalov eliminated at Geneva Open after second-round loss to Ivashka

    GENEVA — Canada's Denis Shapovalov was eliminated from the Geneva Open on Wednesday with a 6-4, 7-6 (2), 6-3 loss to Ilya Ivashka of Belarus in the second round. Ivashka had eight break point chances against Shapovalov, and converted two of them. The Belarusian saved the only break-point chance he faced. Shapovalov, from Richmond Hill, Ont., was seeded third at the tournament and had a bye in the first round. The Canadian had nine aces in the match but didn't get opportunities to shift momentum

  • NHL playoffs preview: Bring on the 'Battle of Alberta' in Round 2

    Expect the first Flames-Oilers playoff series since 1991 to be fast, emotional, entertaining, gripping, and a little greasy.

  • Let Brady Tkachuk enjoy his brother’s run

    The suggestion that Brady Tkachuk's public display of fandom is an issue is asinine. If anything, it shows how important winning is to the Tkachuks.

  • A brief history of the Stanley Cup Playoffs' Battle of Alberta

    The Calgary Flames and Edmonton Oilers are fighting the Battle of Alberta in the playoffs for the sixth time in the rivalry's history. Here's a brief look back at the five previous encounters between the two: 1983: OILERS WON 4-1 In the first meeting between the two sides in the playoffs, the Oilers began a trend of dominance against Calgary, taking the series in five games. Wayne Gretzky finished with 14 points (six goals, eight assists) in the series as Edmonton took the Smythe Division final

  • Nashville tops Montreal 2-1, ups home unbeaten streak to 23

    NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Hany Mukhtar scored the deciding goal to spark Nashville to a 2-1 victory over CF Montreal on Wednesday, upping Nashville's home unbeaten streak to 23 straight. Nashville's run ties the LA Galaxy (2014-15) for the third longest streak in MLS history. The Houston Dynamo (2011-13) hold the record with 30. Real Salt Lake had a 29-match run in 2009-11. Mukhtar’s game-winner came in the 51st minute, putting Nashville (5-4-3) on top 2-0. C.J. Sapong assisted on the goal. Alex M

  • CF Montréal looks to keep unbeaten streak rolling against Nashville

    MONTREAL — CF Montréal is playing some of the best soccer in the club’s history, winning three straight games as part of a nine-game unbeaten streak in all competitions. After a convincing 2-0 win on the road against Charlotte FC, the club is also at the top of the competitive Eastern Conference. “We try and not look at the standing at this point in the season,” said midfielder Victor Wanyama. “The big thing is that we stay focused on our tasks. Hopefully we can continue and get these good resul

  • Q&A: Western Mustangs linebacker Deionte Knight on his parents, football and seizing the day

    The Western Mustangs linebacker, Deionte Knight of Ajax, Ont., has been in major demand by both the Canadian and National Football Leagues. As he was on his way to go celebrate his football team's 2021 Vanier Cup victory, Knight got a phone call from both the Washington Commanders and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers asking him to take part in their rookie mini-camp. The defenseman has also been selected by the Toronto Argonauts as their 10th overall pick in the CFL draft in early May. After a long week

  • Jalen Harris is back, can he help the Raptors?

    After a season overseas, Jalen Harris has returned to Toronto and is eligible to be reinstated by the NBA. Assuming that happens, how does he fit with the Raptors' vision and where could he potentially be an asset? Amit Mann and Oren Weisfeld discuss that along with ways Deandre Ayton, Serge Ibaka & Mo Bamba could fit with Toronto and new skills Gary Trent Jr. could add this offseason on the latest episode of the 'Raptors Over Everything' podcast.

  • Frankfurt beats Rangers in shootout to win Europa League

    SEVILLE, Spain (AP) — Eintracht Frankfurt’s 42-year wait for a European trophy is over. The German club ended its title drought with a penalty shootout win over Rangers in the Europa League final on Wednesday. Goalkeeper Kevin Trapp came up with a big save at the end of extra time and another in the shootout to help give Frankfurt the 5-4 win on penalties. The game ended 1-1 after regulation and extra time. Colombia striker Rafael Borré, who scored a second-half equalizer for Frankfurt, converte

  • Why the Battle of Alberta could stay a circus

    There won't be 15 goals every night, but the situation sets up for high-scoring, volatile games between the Calgary Flames and Edmonton Oilers.

  • Oilers, Flames alumni look back at last playoff Battle of Alberta: 'A lot of hate'

    CALGARY — Esa Tikkanen could feel his team's season, and perhaps the Edmonton Oilers' dynasty, starting to slip away. He also knew a 3-0 deficit — even in the knife-edged Battle of Alberta — didn't mean much at the time. The Oilers found themselves in that big hole early in Game 7 against the Calgary Flames on April 16, 1991, at what was then known as the Olympic Saddledome. Looking to shake his team to life, Edmonton head coach John Muckler called timeout late in the first period. "He goes, 'We

  • Evacuation at Labatt Memorial Park during London Majors home opener

    Fans were evacuated from Labatt Memorial Park in the fifth inning of the London Majors home opener on Friday night due to concerns of a possible gas leak at a concession stand. A number of police and fire department vehicles were called in at around 9:20 p.m., with fans being told over the PA system to leave the premises. A police news release said there were reports of two people in need of medical attention and that there was of a strong odour of gas in the air. "They put an announcement on th

  • Former Wild prospect Kris Foucault saves girl from drowning

    Former NHL prospect saved a six-year-old girl from drowning while on vacation in the Bahamas.

  • George Springer's triple lifts Blue Jays to 3-0 win over Mariners

    TORONTO — The Toronto Blue Jays have built their lineup around power hitting. But sometimes a softly hit blooper works too. George Springer had a bases-clearing triple and the Toronto Blue Jays held on for a 3-0 win over the Seattle Mariners on Tuesday. Springer's game-winning hit in the second inning had an exit velocity of just 71.5 m.p.h., a virtual marshmallow, but it dropped under the glove of Mariners right-fielder Steven Souza Jr. as he dove for the catch, allowing Springer to reach third

  • 2022 NHL playoffs: Second-round schedule, where to watch

    The second round of the NHL playoffs begins on May 17. Here's where you can catch all the action.