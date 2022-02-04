Drag Race UK vs The World's Pangina Heals responds to trolls with powerful message

Drag Race UK vs The World kicked off a dramatic start with a showdown between Pangina Heals and Jimbo – as they lip sync battled for top queen position.

After breathtaking renditions of 'Say You'll Be There' by the Spice Girls, Pangina Heals firmly rose to the top and was given the power to remove either Lemon or Janey Jacké, the bottom two queens.

Lemon was the unlucky chosen one but, post-elimination, angry viewers took to social media to attack Pangina for her decision. Pangina tweeted asking if she was "allowed to block people" who were sending her "angry messages".

This soon escalated to "racist remarks and death threats", according to Pangina.

Pangina added: "Please be kind to other humans. You may not agree with my decision and I can respect that BUT violence or threats are not okay."

Lemon spoke out against the hate directed toward Pangina, tweeting: "it's never deep enough to send hate to my friend yall!! i love pan and she had to pick someone!! if you disagree just send me a dollar and stfu." They were joined by other Queens voicing their support for Pangina.

Lemon later tweeted: "YOU'RE NOT MY FAN IF YOURE DOING THIS SHIT !!!!!!!!!!!"

Despite the vitriol directed toward her, Pangina decided to hit back against trolls. "All right I came up with an idea. Wall of balloons. Each will have words that hurt written on them.

"Every balloon I am able to take out with the darts I will ask people to donate money," she tweeted. "100% of the money raised will go to a charitable organization against online bullying."

Pangina has named the project 'queensrhuman2' and has involved three other influencers. "My friend who is bullied for the color of their skin, my other friend who is body-shamed and another who is gender fluid and criticized for wearing female fashion," she concluded.

Drag Race: The UK vs The World continues next week on BBC Three in the UK and WOW Presents Plus internationally.

If you've been affected by racism, then organisations including the Equality and Advisory Support Service (EASS), the Monitoring Group, Stand Against Racism and Inequality (SARI) and Stop Hate UK are among those which can offer help and support.

