Drag Race UK star Elektra Fence to 'bring glamour' to London Marathon

A Drag Race UK star hopes to "bring glamour" to the London Marathon to raise money for a charity which has helped his parents with cerebral palsy.

Julian Riley, 32, who performs as Elektra Fence, said his alter ego should still "look beautiful" at the end of the 26.2 mile race on 21 April.

"I have got a really good setting spray, so hopefully the face will stay on," he said.

The entertainer, of Burnley, is running in aid of charity, Scope.

The disability charity said Elektra would bring "high voltage glamour and fun".

Mr Riley said: "I'd wear heels, but they won't allow me to do it."

"I'll be doing it in full drag apart from my heels as health and safety won't allow it," he told BBC Radio Lancashire.

Elektra will bring a certain glamour to the event with "her athletic Barbie" style outfit, he added.

Mr Riley started training in November and said it was "going really well".

"It is hard work but it's good."

Fellow runner Ryan Walklett is bidding to become the fastest male drag queen to run the London Marathon.

But Mr Riley is hoping to beat him.

"I'm aiming to set my own record," he said.

The trained dancer said the Scope charity was "very close to Elektra's heart".

"Both my parents have cerebral palsy and my parents had been part of it for 71 years, nearly since the beginnings of Scope," the star of the third season of Ru Paul's Drag Race UK said.

He said the charity had "done so much for my family".

"I thought I want to pay them back for everything they have done for me and especially my parents," he said.

"So I thought what better things to do than run the London Marathon; the first Ru Paul Drag Race queen to do it."

Alison Kerry, of Scope, said: "We're thrilled the fabulous Elektra Fence will be running in the London Marathon for Scope, bringing some high voltage glamour and fun, dressed in drag."

She added that the charity "really appreciate the time and training Elektra has done in order to help raise vital funds".

