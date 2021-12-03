Drag Race Season 14 Cast Revealed, Including First-Ever Straight Queen
For the first time in RuPaul’s Drag Race herstory, a heterosexual queen will sashay into the werkroom to compete for the crown.
VH1 on Thursday announced the full cast for the show’s upcoming season, and we already have our eye on several key contestants. Among those competing are the first-ever Michigan queen, a UK-born spice girl, and the drag sister of Season 11 winner Yvie Oddly.
More from TVLine
RuPaul's Drag Race UK Finale: Did the Right Queen Win Season 3?
RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars Finale: Did the Right Queen Join the Hall of Fame?
RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars 6 Finale: Who Will Win? And Who Should Win?
Of course, all eyes will be on Maddy Morphosis, the first-ever straight queen to compete on Drag Race — outside of the Secret Celebrity edition, of course.
Read on to meet the 14 queens vying for the title of America’s Next Drag Superstar on Jan. 7, 2022, then drop a comment with your thoughts below. Any early favorites?
Best of TVLine
TV Roles Recast: 25+ Times a Show Changed Actors Midstream (and Why)
RuPaul's Drag Race: 10 Dramatic Eliminations We're Still Not Over
Stars Who Almost Played Other TV Roles — on Grey's Anatomy, NCIS, Lost, Gilmore Girls, Friends and Other Shows
Get more from TVLine.com: Follow us on Twitter, Facebook, Newsletter