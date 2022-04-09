Drag Race Reveals Which Queens Will Compete in the Season 14 Finale

The stage is officially set for the Season 14 finale of RuPaul’s Drag Race, including which queens will be competing for the show’s biggest prize yet on Friday, April 22 (VH1, 8/7c).

The finale, which is preceded by a reunion special on April 15, will be broadcast from Las Vegas’ Flamingo Hotel, home of the RuPaul’s Drag Race Live residency. For the first time in the show’s herstory, the winner will take home $150,000. The runner-up will also be handsomely rewarded with a cash prize of $50,000.

But I’m getting ahead of myself…

This week’s episode presented the five remaining queens — Angeria Paris VanMichaels, Bosco, Daya Betty, Lady Camden and Willow Pill — with their final challenge: to create looks, write verses and perform in the music video for RuPaul’s new single “Catwalk.” Now available on iTunes.

RuPaul and Michelle Visage also invited the queens to sit down for individual Tic-Tac lunches, even if they lacked the traditional accoutrements like tables. And plates. And Tic-Tacs. Still, the conversations made for some really interesting moments, as the queens further opened up about the struggles they’ve had to overcome.

So, which queens made it through to the finale? Read on to find out.

