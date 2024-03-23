Drag Race Recap: [Spoiler] Predicts Her Own Downfall in Episode 12

Call it a self-fulfilling prophecy, suggestive editing or a mix of both, but Morphine Love Dion predicted that she could land in the bottom two on Friday’s episode of RuPaul’s Drag Race — and she was right.

Morphine vocalized her fear after being paired with Q on this week’s maxi challenge, which required the queens to design and promote their own… bathrooms? (Something tells us this isn’t the episode that Drag Race is going to submit for Emmy consideration.)

Anyway, Q was still bitter about not winning last week, and Morphine worried that her negative attitude could affect their performance. “She just had a bitch fit about not winning — and it was a mega, mega, mega bitch fit — so I hope she got it back because, girl, she could pull be down with her,” Morphine said.

Sure enough, poor Morphine found herself on the receiving end of some less-than-favorable critiques at the end of the night. And just to add insult to injury, the judges drew a direct parallel between Q’s success and Morphine’s failure. “When she was doing her thing so strongly, it left you as an afterthought,” Michelle Visage told her. “And you’re not an afterthought. You’re fiercer than an afterthought.” (Gee, thanks?)

And that’s how Morphine ended up lip syncing against Dawn to Megan Thee Stallion’s “Body.” Now, let’s say what must be said: Given this song choice, the odds were stacked against Dawn from the start. She did what she could with her GAP Kids mannequin-esque physique, but it was the drag equivalent of bringing a knife to a gunfight.

So it came as a surprise to absolutely no one when RuPaul told Dawn to sashay away, keeping Morphine in the running to become America’s Next Drag Superstar.

