Drag Race Episode 10: Which 'Safe' Queen Really Belonged in the Bottom?

Loosey LaDuca may be the official punching bag of RuPaul’s Drag Race Season 15, but after processing the results of Friday’s episode, I’d like to direct my attention to a far more deserving queen.

Episode 10 transformed the remaining contestants into TV news hosts, putting them face-to-face with (and occasionally against) three dynamic celebrity personalities — flamenco queen Charo, Ariana’s brother Frankie Grande, and the incomparable Love Connie. (Side note: Did you know Connie played the “Bend and snap? Works every time!” guy in Legally Blonde? Because I sure didn’t!)

Of course, that was merely the lead-up to this week’s main event, the “Night of 1,000 Beyoncés” runway. This chef’s kiss of a category turned out some A+ looks, including Luxx Noir London’s recreation of Bey’s Bob Mackie dress from the 2005 Kennedy Center Honors; Mistress Isabelle Brooks’ inspired Destiny’s Child 2001 Grammys ensemble (photo’d above), complete with Kelly Rowland and Michelle Williams puppets; and Sasha Colby channeling her inner Sasha Fierce (which she allegedly invented?) from the 2006 BET Awards.

A natural on camera and a stunner on the runway, Sasha effortlessly snatched her third win of the season, and rightfully so. On the other end of the spectrum, Salina EsTitties and Malaysia Babydoll Foxx landed in the bottom two. And while I’m not sure which of them I would have spared, at least one of those spots belonged to another queen. #shenanigans

More specifically, how in the “Halo” hell was Marcia Marcia Marcia sent to safety? Her interview with Charo was a disaster, with Marcia mostly laughing nervously because she couldn’t understand what Charo was saying, and her runway look was lame. The assignment was to rock an iconic Beyoncé look, and Marcia chose a random green dress she threw on for a Tidal charity event in 2017? Yawn.

But just as Marcia is no Beyoncé, I am no RuPaul, so these matters are not up to me. Instead, we watched as Salina sent Malaysia sashaying away to the tune of “Single Ladies,” which I imagine cost Drag Race‘s entire remaining music budget for the season.

How do you feel about the queens’ performances this week? Were you also surprised by some of those results? Weigh in via our poll below, then drop a comment with your thoughts.

